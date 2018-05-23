The Vivo Apex concept which left most of us in awe back when it was first displayed at MWC 2018, being one of the first completely bezel-less smartphone concepts may finally be a reality soon.

Vivo did give us some hope back in February when it mentioned that a mass-production version of the smartphone was in the works and it finally seems like the Apex will be official soon. As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo is holding an event in Shanghai, China on 12 June during which it is expected that a market-ready version of the Apex concept will be unveiled.

Vivo shared an invite for the event with a number of publications, clearly reveals a phone which looks identical to the Apex concept. The company also goes on to mention "The future of smartphone is here", which again is a clear pointer towards the Apex.

As per another report by GizmoChina, Vivo who is also one of the primary sponsors of the FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to begin next month in Russia, put out a new television advertisement on its official Weibo account. The advert here clearly showcases the Apex smartphone, dropping another hint that Vivo might launch the smartphone before the World Cup begins.

In terms of what we got a glimpse of at MWC Barcelona, the Vivo APEX Concept features an 18:9 FHD+ OLED display, an elevating 8 MP pop-up front-facing camera and a large under-display fingerprint scanner made by Synaptics. Vivo claims that the UD fingerprint scanning technology also enables new usage scenarios such as a new dual-fingerprint scanning feature for better security.

The APEX concept also features Vivo's Screen SoundCasting technology that sends vibrations through the display, doubling up as the earpiece. This is similar to the piezoelectric-based solution we had seen on the Xiaomi Mi Mix earlier.