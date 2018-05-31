A few days ago a picture captioned as the Vivo NEX showed up on Weibo suggesting that it could be the mass-production variant of the Vivo Apex concept that left us amazed back at MWC 2018.

A new report now seems to reveal a more affordable variant of the phone that is expected to be made official by Vivo on 12 June alongside the NEX. According to a report by GSMArena, a variant of the Vivo NEX was spotted on popular benchmarking website GeekBench rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset that just debuted on the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE.

While we do not have a specific name for this variant yet, the Vivo NEX is expected to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC because of which the version spotted on GeekBench is being seen a an 'S'variant of the phone and not the actual NEX.

In terms of other specifications spotted on the GeekBench listing, the Vivo NEX S will come with Android Oreo 8.1 onboard and 4 GB of RAM. The Vivo NEX with a Snapdragon 845 chipset is expected to be priced as high as CNY 7,000 (approximately Rs 73,600), while the Snapdragon 710 powered NEX S is expected to be priced at CNY 5,000 (approximately Rs 52,500).

Another report by Android Pure reveals that the Vivo NEX S was spotted on a Chinese certification agency, CCC's portal. While the listing does not give away much information, it is certified to come with a 22.5 W charger. What this means is that the NEX S will come with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 support.