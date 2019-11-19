Tuesday, November 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung W20 5G foldable phone to debut in China today, can be rebranded as Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung W20 5G is expected to come with a 4,135 mAh battery that might support 15W fast charging.


tech2 News StaffNov 19, 2019 14:26:38 IST

After a long delay, Samsung unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold — in India. But the company is not done yet. Several reports have suggested that Samsung is launching one more foldable smartphone, and it may be as soon as today. And now a teaser from the Chinese Samsung Member website all but confirms that the company is launching the Samsung W20 5G.

The teaser reveals that the smartphone is likely to come in a white colour variant. As for the design, the smartphone looks just like Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, a Tenaa listing reveals that Samsung W20 5G may be rebranded as Galaxy Fold 5G.

Samsung W20 5G foldable phone to debut in China today, can be rebranded as Galaxy Fold 5G

The teaser reveals that the smartphone is likely to come in a white colour variant.

The listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone when folded might feature a 4.6-inch display that supports 720 x 1680 pixels resolution and when unfolded, you might see a  7.3-inch display with a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels, just like Galaxy Fold.

Image:

The smartphone is expected to come in a white clour variant. Image: Chinese Samsung Member website

As for the processor, the listing suggests that Samsung W20 5G is likely to be equipped with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.956 GHz. It is expected to offer 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. The foldable smartphone is expected to come with a 4,135 mAh battery that might support 15W fast charging. It might run on Android 9 Pie.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to sport 6 cameras — 3 rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), two on the front (10 MP + 8 MP) and 1 on the cover display (10 MP).

A hands-on leaked video also suggests that this upcoming Samsung W20 5G looks just like Galaxy Fold.

Previously, it was being speculated that Samsung is working on a clamshell shaped smartphone — just like Motorola Razr 2019. But after looking at the Samsung W20 5G teaser, it is being speculated that it is not the case. Although there were rumours that the company is working on a square-shaped foldable phone that might launch next year.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung is working on 6.7-inch clamshell foldable smartphone, might launch in 2020

Jun 26, 2019
Samsung is working on 6.7-inch clamshell foldable smartphone, might launch in 2020
Samsung's redesigned Galaxy Fold likely to go on sale in Korea from 6 September

Galaxy Fold

Samsung's redesigned Galaxy Fold likely to go on sale in Korea from 6 September

Aug 30, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold's screen begins to die after a day of use for some reviewers

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold's screen begins to die after a day of use for some reviewers

Apr 18, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold pops up on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 855 chip and 12 GB RAM

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold pops up on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 855 chip and 12 GB RAM

Mar 24, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold's details about the hinge, performance, UI revealed

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold's details about the hinge, performance, UI revealed

Mar 27, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks suggest foldable phone and three 5G handsets are coming next year

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 series leaks suggest foldable phone and three 5G handsets are coming next year

Aug 29, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019