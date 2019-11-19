tech2 News Staff

After a long delay, Samsung unveiled its first-ever foldable smartphone — Galaxy Fold — in India. But the company is not done yet. Several reports have suggested that Samsung is launching one more foldable smartphone, and it may be as soon as today. And now a teaser from the Chinese Samsung Member website all but confirms that the company is launching the Samsung W20 5G.

The teaser reveals that the smartphone is likely to come in a white colour variant. As for the design, the smartphone looks just like Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, a Tenaa listing reveals that Samsung W20 5G may be rebranded as Galaxy Fold 5G.

The listing reveals that the upcoming smartphone when folded might feature a 4.6-inch display that supports 720 x 1680 pixels resolution and when unfolded, you might see a 7.3-inch display with a resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels, just like Galaxy Fold.

As for the processor, the listing suggests that Samsung W20 5G is likely to be equipped with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.956 GHz. It is expected to offer 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. The foldable smartphone is expected to come with a 4,135 mAh battery that might support 15W fast charging. It might run on Android 9 Pie.

In the camera department, the smartphone is expected to sport 6 cameras — 3 rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP), two on the front (10 MP + 8 MP) and 1 on the cover display (10 MP).

A hands-on leaked video also suggests that this upcoming Samsung W20 5G looks just like Galaxy Fold.

Previously, it was being speculated that Samsung is working on a clamshell shaped smartphone — just like Motorola Razr 2019. But after looking at the Samsung W20 5G teaser, it is being speculated that it is not the case. Although there were rumours that the company is working on a square-shaped foldable phone that might launch next year.

