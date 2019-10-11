tech2 News Staff

It had been known for a while that Samsung is working on a new foldable phone which is set to release sometime next year. After the Galaxy Fold debacle, Samsung might need to take additional precautions to sell the device to a wider audience. Now we are hearing reports of the poster of the purported Samsung folding device along with what the company is likely to call it.

As per an image seen on a Chinese website and shared by Gizmochina, a poster for a folding device has been photographed at an expo in China. The device is called the Galaxy W20 5G and as the name suggests the phone will have 5G capabilities. The poster shows a folding device which again hints at the W20 being the next folding device that the company might launch.

The W-series from Samsung is generally announced in November although it could be that this time the launch is postponed. The Galaxy Fold was announced in February alongside the Galaxy S10 and this could be the case as well for W20 5G although it is a bit odd that the poster for the device has been spotted so early.

The Galaxy W2019 flip phone launched in November last year featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The W2019 was launched at CNY8,999 (approx Rs 90,000) which is about the same price as the Galaxy Fold. Could the W20 5G be a cheaper device? We should know in the coming weeks.