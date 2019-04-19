Friday, April 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung gets reports of Galaxy Fold screen problems, raising specter of Note 7 fiasco

By Angela Moon and Ju-min Park NEW YORK/SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has received "a few" reports of damage to the displays of samples of its upcoming foldable smartphone, raising the prospect of a less-then-smooth entry for the splashy $1,980 handset. The Galaxy Fold, on sale from April 26 in the United States, resembles a conventional smartphone but opens like a book to reveal a second display the size of a small tablet at 7.3 inches (18.5 cm). The design, matched by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Mate X, was hailed as the future in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc's iPhone in 2007.

ReutersApr 19, 2019 00:07:51 IST

Samsung gets reports of Galaxy Fold screen problems, raising specter of Note 7 fiasco

By Angela Moon and Ju-min Park

NEW YORK/SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it has received "a few" reports of damage to the displays of samples of its upcoming foldable smartphone, raising the prospect of a less-then-smooth entry for the splashy $1,980 handset.

The Galaxy Fold, on sale from April 26 in the United States, resembles a conventional smartphone but opens like a book to reveal a second display the size of a small tablet at 7.3 inches (18.5 cm). The design, matched by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's Mate X, was hailed as the future in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc's iPhone in 2007.

Yet ahead of the launch, journalists supplied with review samples reported malfunctions after only a day or two of use.

"We will thoroughly inspect these units ... to determine the cause of the matter," Samsung said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed down 3.1 percent, while the broader market was down 1.43 percent.

The malfunctions raised the specter of Samsung's doomed Galaxy Note 7 phone three years ago. Battery and design flaws in the Note 7 resulted in some units catching fire or exploding, forcing Samsung to recall and cancel sales of the model.

The recall wiped out nearly all profit of Samsung's mobile division in the third quarter of 2016.

With the Fold, analysts said malfunctions from the first batch of a test model were of little surprise. Moreover, the handset's in-folding design is likely to be less durable than Huawei's out-folding approach, they said.

"In-folding is more difficult to make than out-folding, as it adds higher pressure to screens, which people have worried about," said analyst Park Sung-soon at BNK Securities.

DO NOT REMOVE

Technology journalists took to Twitter on Wednesday to report instances of the screen either cracking or flickering.

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted: "The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not."

Gurman removed a plastic layer on the screen that was not meant to be removed and the phone malfunctioned afterwards, according to his tweets.

A wrapper around the device featured "ATTENTION" in uppercase and warned not remove the layer, showed a tweet from another sample recipient.

Samsung on Thursday said removing the protective layer might result in damage, and that it would clearly inform customers of the issue.

Dieter Bohn, executive editor of The Verge, said a "small bulge" appeared on the crease of the phone screen, which appeared to be something pressing from underneath the screen. Bohn said Samsung replaced his test phone but did not offer an explanation for the problem.

"It is very troubling," Bohn told Reuters, adding that he did not remove the protective layer.

CNBC.com tech editor Steve Kovach tweeted a video of half of his phone's screen flickering after using it for just a day.

HIGH DEMAND

Samsung has said it plans to make at least 1 million Fold handsets, versus the total 300 million phones it produces annually. It has closed Fold pre-orders due to "high demand".

On Thursday, the firm told Reuters there was no change to its release schedule following the malfunction reports.

"I think as time goes on its yield rate will improve, and foldables that customers have in hand will be much better," said analyst Lee Kyu-ha at NH Investment & Securities. "But I don't know if Samsung can completely fix the problem about screens."

($1 = 1,136.7600 won)

(Reporting by Angela Moon in NEW YORK and Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in SEOUL, Editing by Leslie Adler and Christopher Cushing)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Newstracker

Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT

Apr 07, 2019
Sports Direct chief offers to underwrite Debenhams rescue in return for CEO job: FT
Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Newstracker

Moroccan court upholds prison sentences against Rif protesters

Apr 06, 2019
Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Newstracker

Starboard drops Dollar Tree board challenge

Apr 06, 2019
Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Newstracker

Boeing cutting 737 MAX production in wake of two deadly crashes

Apr 06, 2019
Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Newstracker

Trump attorney pushes back on House panel's request for president's tax returns

Apr 06, 2019
S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Newstracker

S&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears

Apr 06, 2019

science

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Climate Change

We came together for Notre-Dame, we can do the same for the world: Greta Thunberg

Apr 18, 2019
Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Mass Extinction

Volcanoes caused the 'Great Dying' mass extinction 252 million years ago: Study

Apr 18, 2019