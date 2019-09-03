tech2 News Staff

While we wait for Samsung to announce the official sale for the Galaxy Fold this month, the company is reportedly working on another foldable device that should hit markets.

As per a report by Bloomberg, this new Samsung phone is going to be built around a 6.7-inch display and will bend inwards to give the device a square form factor. The $1,980 pricetag on the Galaxy Fold is going to deter some buyers but this new foldable phone will reportedly be more affordable. The device is also said to be thinner than the Fold and will have a single hole-punch camera on the inside along with dual-cameras on the outside.

The report also notes that Samsung is testing out an ultra-thin bendable glass which would make it different from the Galaxy Fold which uses a flexible plastic display. It remains to be seen what this device will be called but rumour has it that it will be announced alongside the Galaxy S-series of smartphones.

In more news, Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone has been officially put up for pre-registration in the US. A leak from TizenHelp has suggested that the phone will be announced on 6 September, which is also the day when IFA 2019 officially kicks off, with the actual sale commencing on 11 September in Korea.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.