Samsung reportedly teases a new folding phone at SDC19 that can fold vertically

This new phone will have a clamshell design much like the rumoured Motorola Razr folding phone.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 08:05:09 IST

There have been rumours for some time now that Samsung is most likely working on a new foldable device after it officially announced the Galaxy Fold last month. Now the company has confirmed those rumours by teasing a vertically folding device.

A new Samsung folding phone.

A teaser video has been shared at SDC19 (Samsung Developer Conference) as per a report by XDA-Developers. What we can make out from the teaser is that this new phone will have a clamshell design much like the rumoured Motorola Razr folding phone.

This new phone will have a much different form factor than the Galaxy Fold which happened to be a small tablet that could be folded into a narrow phone. However, this new Samsung prototype looks to have a lengthy screen size which can be folded to make it more pocketable.

This new Samsung folding phone reportedly has the model number SM-F700F and it could be the rumored 256 GB foldable we’ve heard about.

As per an image seen on a Chinese website and shared by Gizmochina, a poster for a folding device had been photographed earlier this month at an expo in China.

The device is called the Galaxy W20 5G and as the name suggests the phone will have 5G capabilities. The poster shows a folding device that again hints at the W20 being the next folding device that the company might launch.

The W-series from Samsung is generally announced in November although it could be that this time the launch is postponed. The Galaxy Fold was announced in February alongside the Galaxy S10 and this could be the case as well for W20 5G although it is a bit odd that the poster for the device has been spotted so early.

