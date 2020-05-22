FP Trending

Samsung has launched its first outdoor 4K QLED TV called The Terrace. The TV is currently available in the US and Canada and will be up for grabs in Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other regions later this year. The South Korean tech giant will be rolling out a professional model for businesses this summer.

The Terrace comes with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. It is available in 55, 65 and 75-inch models.

The TV’s brightness can be increased up to 2000 nits, allowing viewers have a seamless viewing experience even in broad daylight.

Its QLED 4K display offers a high motion rate, which provides clear and lifelike picture quality. The screen is coated with anti-reflection and adaptive picture technology which helps minimise unwanted glare.

The TV is sleek as it comes with inoffensive bezels and a depth of 59 mm.

Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platforms, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities. Screen should also be evolving in line with these lifestyle changes,” said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Terrace is equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which offers features such as Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Health.

It not only supports mobile viewing capabilities like Multi View and Tap View, but is also compatible with multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and the soon-to-launch Google Assistant.

Along with The Terrace, Samsung has also unveiled The Terrace Soundbar which features distortion-canceling technology. The device delivers high-quality and a deep and clear bass sound from its built-in woofers.

According to The Verge, the 55-inch model is priced at $3,455, while the 65-inch and 75-inch display come at a cost of $4,999 and $6,499.