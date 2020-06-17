Wednesday, June 17, 2020Back to
Samsung launches new Smart TV range starting at Rs 14,490, Frame TV 2020 starting at Rs 74,990

The sale of the new TVs will go live at midnight on 19 June on Samsung.com, Flipkart and Amazon.


FP TrendingJun 17, 2020 15:18:36 IST

On Tuesday, 16 June, Samsung launched a new range of televisions online, including the next edition of its much-loved lifestyle TV – The Frame 2020 – and 10 new Smart TV models.

The sale of new TVs will go live at midnight on 19 June on its online store Samsung Shop, as well as on e-commerce portals Flipkart and Amazon.

As per the statement released by Samsung, while the Frame 2020 will be sold on Flipkart, the new online Smart TV range – 4K UHD, FHD and HD Ready TVs – is being launched under the ‘Get More from TV’ campaign on Flipkart and the ‘Wondertainment’ campaign on Amazon.

Samsung launches new Smart TV range starting at Rs 14,490, Frame TV 2020 starting at Rs 74,990

Image: Samsung

Samsung has announced that customers purchasing the TVs using pre-paid transactions in the first 48 hours of the sale on Flipkart for The Frame and online Smart TVs, using their credit cards and debit cards will get an additional instant cashback of up to Rs. 1,500. Amazon consumers are also being promised an instant cashback up to Rs 1,000 on pre-paid transactions through their SBI credit cards.

The Frame 2020 TVs will be available in three sizes ― 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch for Rs. 74,990, Rs. 84,990 and Rs, 1,39,990 respectively.

According to the South Korean tech giant, the advanced online Smart TVs "are designed for young millennials and consumers of online content."

The Smart TVs come with Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in addition to Samsung’s native Bixby."

They are also loaded with features such as Game Enhancer, Content Guide for curated content, Personal Computer Mode, Home Cloud and Music Player, among others.

The TVs also come with Personal Computer mode to allow users to transform them into full-fledged PC.

The Frame 2020 and the 10 new Smart TV models will also provide native support for a wide range of OTT platforms.

Samsung's 4K UHD Smart TVs will be priced at Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch version and Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch version. FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from Rs. 14,490 for the 32-inch model to Rs. 31,990 for the 43-inch model.

Speaking of the launch, Director of Online Business, Consumer Electronics at Samsung India, Piyush Kunnapallil said that online consumers today want a personalized experience.

"Samsung 2020 range of online TVs come loaded with powerful new features that will not only enhance viewing experience but will also treat our consumers to a new standard of indulgence," Kunnapallil went on to add.

