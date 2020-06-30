Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
Samsung unveils The Serif TV and a new QLED 8K TV line in India, pricing starts at Rs 83,900

The Serif comes with a metal stand that detaches easily and offers an Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 18:08:14 IST

Samsung has launched a lifestyle TV, called The Serif, and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line in India. The Serif will be available in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. The 43-inch TV will come at a price of Rs 83,900, while the 49-inch and 55-inch models are priced at Rs 1,16,900 and 1,48,900.

The lifestyle TV will be up for grabs on Amazon, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas. The Serif will be available at a special price for the first 10 days, from 8 to 17 July, on Amazon.

The Serif. Image: Samsung

The 2020 QLED 8K TVs are available in four models – 65-inch, 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch. The 65-inch and 75-inch versions cost Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, while 82-inch and 85-inch variants are priced at Rs 14.29 lakh and 15.79 lakh.

The QLED 8K TV line will be sold at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

“As a part of our new 2020 lifestyle TV line-up, we are set to offer an unbelievably beautiful masterpiece in The Serif, which is designed to be more than just a television. It is a connoisseur’s delight, elevating the design of any living space,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

He added that they were unveiling 2020 QLED 8K TV range in view of the increased demand for the QLED 8K TV line up launched last year.

The Serif comes with a metal stand that detaches easily and offers an Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

The lifestyle TV improves everything to 4K picture quality by analysing each scene of the content using its AI Upscaling technology.

It is equipped with various Wi-Fi enabled tools for smooth connectivity. One can also connect one’s compatible smartphone to stream music and other content.

On the other hand, QLED 8K TVs have Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR. They sport 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV.

It has an Active Voice Amplifier technology which recognises exterior noises and increases the volume of voices in content accordingly if surrounding conditions become too loud.

Samsung in mid-June unveiled The Frame 2020, a lifestyle TV, and other smart TV models. The Frame comes in three sizes ― 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990.                                                                                   

 

