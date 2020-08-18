Great News for Samsung Smart TV Owners

ZEE5 is making an entrance on your TV screen for free!

The OTT boom is just beginning. While it was ushered in by the overseas big leagues, there are some Indian OTT platforms that are already making a huge impression on the audience. ZEE5 is without a doubt right there at the top when it comes to catering to the Indian palate. Be it blockbuster movies, great shows & gripping ZEE5 originals in diverse languages, or some nifty tie-ups, ZEE5 is right on the money when it comes to providing quality entertainment to the Indian masses.

And here’s something more ZEE5 has to offer to the audience. In another tie-up, the ones who own a Samsung Smart TV, or are planning to buy one, are in for a treat. If you haven’t already registered with ZEE5, you can now have a glimpse at the fantastic world of ZEE5, for free.

Users of Samsung Smart TVs can now enjoy a 15-day free trial period on their TVs, right from the comfort and safety of their homes. Say hello to premium movies and shows on your big screen with this offer.

All you need to do, is follow the steps below:

Open the ZEE5 App on the Samsung Smart TV,

Click on ‘START YOUR FREE TRIAL’ and choose your preferred language

Please provide your mobile number, email ID, date of birth and gender in the form given on the screen to SIGN UP

Click on GET OTP . An OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided by you. Enter this OTP on your TV screen

. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided by you. Enter this OTP on your TV screen On successful validation, you will receive an activation link on your phone

Click on the activation link on the phone (you do not need to do anything on your TV during this time) and follow the simple steps – choose your preferred pack and preferred mode of payment (once the free trial period is over). Even though you have provided your payment details, rest assured that your money will not get deducted until the free trial period is over.

You may later disable the payment option from profile settings, although with the quality of content offerings, chances of that happening are pretty slim

On successful sign up, the message “You have successfully signed up! Start your free trial now” will be displayed on the on the home screen.

And there you have it. Begin your journey with the awesome world of ZEE5, free for 15 days! Explore blockbuster movies like Omerta and Kedarnath, originals like Abhay2, Pareeksha, Yaara, and prime time shows like Kumkum Bhagya on the big screen without having to venture out. This is a great way to introduce yourself to quality entertainment. Samsung Smart TV owners, this is your chance. Don’t wait, just go for it!

This is a partnered post.