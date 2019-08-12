tech2 News Staff

With Realme and Redmi both announcing 64 MP cameras and hinting at 108 MP ones in the near future. Both companies are using Samsung ISOCELL sensors and it looks like Samsung could finally be making the tech official today.

Tipster Ice Universe on Twitter stated that the company would be revealing its 108 MP sensors early next year. Samsung has now shared an image of what looks like a camera sensor, and the words 'Resolution Redefined'. The caption of this tweet reads, "Stay tuned for the next big news on 12 August."

By the way, next year you will see on your smartphone: a 10x optical zoom camera and a 108MP camera. pic.twitter.com/885cwXHPQe — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2019

Stay tuned for the next big news. August 12, 2019. #NextGenCapture pic.twitter.com/bE8treRBTD

— Samsung ISOCELL (@samsungisocell) August 9, 2019

It might seem odd that smartphones-makers are coming up with ridiculous megapixel counts for their phones while even DSLR and mirrorless camera makers are barely crossing the 20 MP mark. The difference is that these large cameras use large sensors with larger pixels. Larger pixels result in images that are less noisy. Companies like Apple and Google, and Samsung in its flagship phones, use sensors with larger pixel sizes for the same reason.

These 64 MP and 108 MP cameras use minuscule pixels and use a process called binning to combine four or more pixels to simulate a larger pixel. Images shot with these 48 MP and 64 MP sensors at their native resolution aren't likely to be sharper or less noisy than those shot on 12 MP or 16 MP smartphone camera sensors.

Massive images are also harder to process, and shooting at 48 MP or higher means that processes like real-time HDR and the like are not possible in all but the most ideal of lighting conditions.

