tech2 News Staff

Alongside its flagship Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book S, a Qualcomm-powered laptop that promises a ridiculous amount of battery life.

The Book S is a Qualcomm 8cx based laptop that’s part of Qualcomm’s Always Connected PC (ACPC) platform. The ACPC is a computer that’s powered by ARM-based Qualcomm chips, tech that’s normally found in smartphones, and features support for always-on LTE, instant wake, and 20+ hours of battery life. On the Galaxy Book S, Samsung is claiming 23 hours of continuous video playback.

Unlike Qualcomm’s previous ACPC platform the 8cx is a purpose-built chip for personal computers. It sips power and doesn’t get hot, which means the laptop also doesn’t need a fan. We did get our hands on these ACPCs at various events and we can safely state that the hands-on experience is actually not bad if your work is relatively light. You’re not going to be editing videos on these devices any time soon, but for browsing and using Office applications, it’s quite capable.

Samsung Galaxy Book S specifications

The Book S features a 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen display with an FHD resolution and 10 points of touch. It’s based on the Qualcomm 8cx platform and is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eiter 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1 TB via microSD.

The 42 Wh battery is apparently capable of offering 23 hours of continuous video playback. Other features include integrated LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and a fingerprint sensor.

It weighs less than 1 kg.

The laptop will be available in pink and grey colours at a starting price of $999. There’s no word of an India launch.

