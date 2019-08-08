Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Samsung Galaxy Book S features always-on LTE and promises 23 hours of battery life

The Book S features a 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen display with an FHD resolution and 10 points of touch.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 10:22:48 IST

Alongside its flagship Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book S, a Qualcomm-powered laptop that promises a ridiculous amount of battery life.

The Book S is a Qualcomm 8cx based laptop that’s part of Qualcomm’s Always Connected PC (ACPC) platform. The ACPC is a computer that’s powered by ARM-based Qualcomm chips, tech that’s normally found in smartphones, and features support for always-on LTE, instant wake, and 20+ hours of battery life. On the Galaxy Book S, Samsung is claiming 23 hours of continuous video playback.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S features always-on LTE and promises 23 hours of battery life

The Galaxy Book S is based on Qualcomm's 8cx platform.

Unlike Qualcomm’s previous ACPC platform the 8cx is a purpose-built chip for personal computers. It sips power and doesn’t get hot, which means the laptop also doesn’t need a fan. We did get our hands on these ACPCs at various events and we can safely state that the hands-on experience is actually not bad if your work is relatively light. You’re not going to be editing videos on these devices any time soon, but for browsing and using Office applications, it’s quite capable.

Samsung Galaxy Book S specifications

The Book S features a 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen display with an FHD resolution and 10 points of touch. It’s based on the Qualcomm 8cx platform and is paired with 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eiter 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. This is expandable by up to 1 TB via microSD.

The 42 Wh battery is apparently capable of offering 23 hours of continuous video playback. Other features include integrated LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and a fingerprint sensor.

It weighs less than 1 kg.

The laptop will be available in pink and grey colours at a starting price of $999. There’s no word of an India launch.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung

Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Book S

Aug 08, 2019
Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Book S
Qualcomm's outlook weighed down by Huawei's smartphone gains in China

Newstracker

Qualcomm's outlook weighed down by Huawei's smartphone gains in China

Aug 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 high-quality render leaked; will rival the iPad Pro

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 high-quality render leaked; will rival the iPad Pro

Jul 24, 2019
Apple buys majority of Intel modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion

Apple

Apple buys majority of Intel modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion

Jul 26, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A80 is now available for pre booking on Flipkart and company website

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A80 is now available for pre booking on Flipkart and company website

Jul 25, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Jul 26, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019