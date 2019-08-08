tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 05:48:32 IST
Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus at its Unpacked 2019 event. The Galaxy Note 10 is priced at $949 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099. Both the devices are up for pre-orders and it stats shipping on 23 August.
While both the devices are powered by the same hardware, they vary in certain areas such as storage options, camera setup and the battery capacity. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9825 chipset with 12 GB of RAM on the Note 10 Plus and 8 GB of RAM on the Note 10.
Considering the price of the two devices, we have compared it to other smartphones in the same premium price range. It includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Huawei P30 Pro (Review), Google Pixel 3 XL (Review) and Apple iPhone XS Max (Review).
|Smartphone
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Huawei P30 Pro
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|Apple iPhone XS Max
|Display Size (inch)
|6.8
|6.3
|6.4
|6.67
|6.47
|6.3
|6.5
|Resolution (pixels)
|1440 x 3040
|1080 x 2280
|1440 x 3040
|1442 x 3120
|1080 x 2340
|1440 x 2960
|1242 x 2688
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|498
|401
|526
|516
|398
|523
|458
|Display Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|OLED
|P-OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9
|151 x 71.8 x 7.9
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.10
|158 x 73.4 x 8.4
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7
|Weight (gm)
|198
|168
|175
|206
|192
|184
|208
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Hybrid Dual
|Hybrid Dual
|Hybrid Dual
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano SIM
|Nano-SIM + eSIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE
|Processor
|Exynos 9825
|Exynos 9825
|Exynos 9820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|A12 Bionic
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Hexa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 487
|2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Mali-G76 MP12
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|RAM
|12 GB
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Ruggedness
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|Splashproof
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|IP68 dust/water resistant
|On-Board Memory
|256/512 GB
|256 GB
|128/512 GB, 1 TB
|128/256 GB
|128/256/512 GB
|64/128 GB
|64/256/512 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|No
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|No
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|No
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Face ID, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Primary camera
|12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) and TOF 3D
|12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide)
|12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2
|50 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto)
|40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF
|12.2 MP, f/1.8
|12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Quad camera
|Triple camera
|Triple camera
|Triple camera
|Quad camera
|Single
|Dual Camera
|Autofocus System
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Dual Pixel PDAF
|Phase detection autofocus
|PDAF/Laser AF
|Dual pixel PDAF
|Phase detection autofocus
|Secondary Camera
|10 MP, f/2.2
|10 MP, f/2.2
|10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.2
|32 MP, f2.2
|8 MP, f/1.8 and 8 MP, f/2.2
|7 MP f/2.2
|Video Capture
|2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@240fps, 1080p@30fps
|2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
|Flash
|LED Flash
|LED Flash
|LED Flash
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Dual-LED
|Quad-LED
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|iOS 12
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Bixby, Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Siri
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|v 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v5.0, A2DP
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, In-display
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, Rear button
|No
|3.5mm jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Lightning Port
|USB Standard
|v3.1
|v3.1
|v3.1
|v3.1
|v3.1
|v3.1
|v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|4,300
|3,500
|4,100
|4,000
|4,200
|3,430
|2,658
|Fast charging
|Yes, 45 W
|Yes, 25 W
|Yes (support wireless fast charging as well)
|Yes, 30 W Warp Charge
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue
|Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, Aura Red
|Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White
|Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue
|Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White
|Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|Prices in India
|TBA (Starting from $1,099)
|TBA (Starting from $949)
|Starting at Rs 73,900
|Starts at Rs 48,999
|Starting at Rs 71,990
|Starting at Rs 83,000
|Starting at Rs 1,09,990
Conclusion
At the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event, Samsung said that the Note 10 was the “world’s most powerful smartphone”. While we can’t confirm that until we tested the device ourselves, we can certainly say that this phone packs in some incredible and unique features.
In terms of processing power and a few other specifications like battery capacity on paper, it comes close to the OnePlus 7 Pro. There’s no beating the latter when it comes to pricing by any of the other flagship smartphones. However, if the features are added to the mix, the Galaxy Note 10 clearly stands a winner with a premium price tag.
For now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes out on top. But do note, the next generation of Apple iPhones and Google Pixel phones will be coming out soon. Only time will tell whether Samsung will be able to hold the top position.
