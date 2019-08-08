tech2 News Staff

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus at its Unpacked 2019 event. The Galaxy Note 10 is priced at $949 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099. Both the devices are up for pre-orders and it stats shipping on 23 August.

While both the devices are powered by the same hardware, they vary in certain areas such as storage options, camera setup and the battery capacity. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9825 chipset with 12 GB of RAM on the Note 10 Plus and 8 GB of RAM on the Note 10.

Considering the price of the two devices, we have compared it to other smartphones in the same premium price range. It includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Huawei P30 Pro (Review), Google Pixel 3 XL (Review) and Apple iPhone XS Max (Review).

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus OnePlus 7 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Google Pixel 3 XL Apple iPhone XS Max Display Size (inch) 6.8 6.3 6.4 6.67 6.47 6.3 6.5 Resolution (pixels) 1440 x 3040 1080 x 2280 1440 x 3040 1442 x 3120 1080 x 2340 1440 x 2960 1242 x 2688 Pixel Density (PPI) 498 401 526 516 398 523 458 Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED OLED P-OLED Super AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.10 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 Weight (gm) 198 168 175 206 192 184 208 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes SIM Type Hybrid Dual Hybrid Dual Hybrid Dual Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE Processor Exynos 9825 Exynos 9825 Exynos 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 A12 Bionic CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Hexa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 487 2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 4x 2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 642 Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 630 Apple GPU RAM 12 GB 8 GB 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB Ruggedness IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant Splashproof IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant On-Board Memory 256/512 GB 256 GB 128/512 GB, 1 TB 128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB 64/128 GB 64/256/512 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB No Yes, up to 512 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB No No Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2 Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2 Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2 In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face ID, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Primary camera 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) and TOF 3D 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2 50 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF 12.2 MP, f/1.8 12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Quad camera Triple camera Triple camera Triple camera Quad camera Single Dual Camera Autofocus System Dual Pixel PDAF Dual Pixel PDAF Dual Pixel PDAF Phase detection autofocus PDAF/Laser AF Dual pixel PDAF Phase detection autofocus Secondary Camera 10 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f2.2 8 MP, f/1.8 and 8 MP, f/2.2 7 MP f/2.2 Video Capture 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@240fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps Flash LED Flash LED Flash LED Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Quad-LED OS Version Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie iOS 12 AI (Smart Assistant) Bixby, Google Assistant Bixby, Google Assistant Bixby, Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Siri Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE v 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, in-display Yes, Rear button No 3.5mm jack No No Yes No No No No USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Lightning Port USB Standard v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,300 3,500 4,100 4,000 4,200 3,430 2,658 Fast charging Yes, 45 W Yes, 25 W Yes (support wireless fast charging as well) Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes Yes Yes Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, Aura Red Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink Space Gray, Silver, Gold Prices in India TBA (Starting from $1,099) TBA (Starting from $949) Starting at Rs 73,900 Starts at Rs 48,999 Starting at Rs 71,990 Starting at Rs 83,000 Starting at Rs 1,09,990

Conclusion

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event, Samsung said that the Note 10 was the “world’s most powerful smartphone”. While we can’t confirm that until we tested the device ourselves, we can certainly say that this phone packs in some incredible and unique features.

In terms of processing power and a few other specifications like battery capacity on paper, it comes close to the OnePlus 7 Pro. There’s no beating the latter when it comes to pricing by any of the other flagship smartphones. However, if the features are added to the mix, the Galaxy Note 10 clearly stands a winner with a premium price tag.

For now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes out on top. But do note, the next generation of Apple iPhones and Google Pixel phones will be coming out soon. Only time will tell whether Samsung will be able to hold the top position.

