Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone XS Max: A new Note arrives

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series brings a lot of new features to the table with the updated S Pen.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 05:48:32 IST

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus at its Unpacked 2019 event. The Galaxy Note 10 is priced at $949 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099. Both the devices are up for pre-orders and it stats shipping on 23 August.

While both the devices are powered by the same hardware, they vary in certain areas such as storage options, camera setup and the battery capacity. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 9825 chipset with 12 GB of RAM on the Note 10 Plus and 8 GB of RAM on the Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL vs Apple iPhone XS Max: A new Note arrives

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Image: Samsung.

Considering the price of the two devices, we have compared it to other smartphones in the same premium price range. It includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Review), OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Huawei P30 Pro (Review), Google Pixel 3 XL (Review) and Apple iPhone XS Max (Review).

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus OnePlus 7 Pro Huawei P30 Pro Google Pixel 3 XL Apple iPhone XS Max
Display Size (inch) 6.8 6.3 6.4 6.67 6.47 6.3 6.5
Resolution (pixels) 1440 x 3040 1080 x 2280 1440 x 3040 1442 x 3120 1080 x 2340 1440 x 2960 1242 x 2688
Pixel Density (PPI) 498 401 526 516 398 523 458
Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED OLED P-OLED Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 151 x 71.8 x 7.9 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.10 158 x 73.4 x 8.4 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7
Weight (gm) 198 168 175 206 192 184 208
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes
SIM Type Hybrid Dual Hybrid Dual Hybrid Dual Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE/ VoLTE
Processor Exynos 9825 Exynos 9825 Exynos 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 A12 Bionic
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Hexa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 2x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 & 2x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 487 2x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 4x 2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x 1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 2x2.5 GHz Vortex + 4x1.6 GHz Tempest
GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G76 MP12 Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 642 Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 630 Apple GPU
RAM 12 GB 8 GB 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB
Ruggedness IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant Splashproof IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant IP68 dust/water resistant
On-Board Memory 256/512 GB 256 GB 128/512 GB, 1 TB 128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB 64/128 GB 64/256/512 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 1 TB No Yes, up to 512 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB No No
Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2 Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, SpO2 Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2 In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Face ID, fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Face ID, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
Primary camera 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) and TOF 3D 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4 (primary), 12 MP, f/2.1 (telephoto), 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4; 12 MP, f/2.4 and 16 MP, f/2.2 50 MP, f/1.6 (primary) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (telephoto) 40 MP, f/1.8; 20 MP, f/2.2, 8 MP, f/3.4 and 3D TOF 12.2 MP, f/1.8 12MP f/1.8; 12 MP f/2.4
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Quad camera Triple camera Triple camera Triple camera Quad camera Single Dual Camera
Autofocus System Dual Pixel PDAF Dual Pixel PDAF Dual Pixel PDAF Phase detection autofocus PDAF/Laser AF Dual pixel PDAF Phase detection autofocus
Secondary Camera 10 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/1.9 and 8 MP, f/2.2 Motorised pop-up 16 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f2.2 8 MP, f/1.8 and 8 MP, f/2.2 7 MP f/2.2
Video Capture 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@240fps, 1080p@30fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps
Flash LED Flash LED Flash LED Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED Dual-LED Quad-LED
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI Android 9.0 Pie/ One UI Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie iOS 12
AI (Smart Assistant) Bixby, Google Assistant Bixby, Google Assistant Bixby, Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Siri
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual, band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, Hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v 5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE v 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, in-display Yes, Rear button No
3.5mm jack No No Yes No No No No
USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Lightning Port
USB Standard v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v3.1 v2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,300 3,500 4,100 4,000 4,200 3,430 2,658
Fast charging Yes, 45 W Yes, 25 W Yes (support wireless fast charging as well) Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes Yes Yes
Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Pink, Aura Red Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Ceramic Black, Ceramic White Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black, Pearl White Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink Space Gray, Silver, Gold
Prices in India TBA (Starting from $1,099) TBA (Starting from $949) Starting at Rs 73,900 Starts at Rs 48,999 Starting at Rs 71,990 Starting at Rs 83,000 Starting at Rs 1,09,990

Conclusion

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event, Samsung said that the Note 10 was the “world’s most powerful smartphone”. While we can’t confirm that until we tested the device ourselves, we can certainly say that this phone packs in some incredible and unique features.

In terms of processing power and a few other specifications like battery capacity on paper, it comes close to the OnePlus 7 Pro. There’s no beating the latter when it comes to pricing by any of the other flagship smartphones. However, if the features are added to the mix, the Galaxy Note 10 clearly stands a winner with a premium price tag.

For now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus comes out on top. But do note, the next generation of Apple iPhones and Google Pixel phones will be coming out soon. Only time will tell whether Samsung will be able to hold the top position.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung

Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Book S

Aug 08, 2019
Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy Book S
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to launch on 7 August: Here's all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series to launch on 7 August: Here's all we know so far

Aug 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus 'Aura Glow' colour variant leaked

Jul 26, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants, prices, S-Pen features leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants, prices, S-Pen features leaked ahead of launch

Aug 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leak reveals 23 August release date

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G leak reveals 23 August release date

Aug 01, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 to be held tomorrow at 1.30 am: How to watch it live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 to be held tomorrow at 1.30 am: How to watch it live

Aug 07, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019