tech2 News Staff

Until now, rumours had us believe that at the Galaxy Unpacked event on 7 August, Samsung will launch three new products — the Note 10 series, the Tab S6 and the new Galaxy Watch Active 2. Turns out, 7 August is reserved for just the new Note series. As per a teaser Samsung has released, the Galaxy Tab S6 will be unveiled today, that is 31 July, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be announced on 5 August.

The teaser is full of silhouettes of the two products, which makes it clear we are seeing the watch and the tab soon, but you can't make out a lot of design details in the video. All though, the teaser does confirm that the Galaxy Tab S6 will have a notch on its back that an S Pen stylus can attach to magnetically.

From what we know so far, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 will have 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm dimensions and it will weigh 420 gm. It is expected to come with a 10.5-inch AMOLED display of 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. Powering the tablet is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, with a 7,040 mAh battery fuelling the device. The Galaxy Tab S6 will reportedly have up to 6 GB of RAM and two storage options — 128 GB and 256 GB.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S6 will likely sport a dual rear camera setup including a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor. On the front, we might see a camera of 8 MP that would feature facial recognition. The device is expected to come with an S-Pen with an "Air Mouse" feature. The tab will apparently come in "Mountain Grey" colour.

