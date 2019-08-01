tech2 News Staff

While we thought the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Tab S6 will be a part of the Galaxy Unpacked event on 7 August, Samsung seems to want to reserve the day only for the Note series. The company already announced the Galaxy Tab S6 last night and is scheduled to launch its new smartwatch on 5 August. Now, ahead of the event, all colour variants of the watch have apparently leaked — we see a pink, blue and a grey variant.

This leak comes via Android Headlines. Reportedly, Samsung may launch more colour variants besides these eventually, but at the time of launch, the smartwatch will be unveiled in the pink, blue, and grey colour options.

As opposed to previous leaks, the leaked colour variants do not show a leather strap on the watches. They may be available as a launch option though. Samsung appears to be focusing in on the silicone straps that have migrated over from the previous model.

In addition to that, previous Galaxy Watch Active 2 leaked images had a red ring around the power button, which was believed to signify an LTE variant, however, these leaked images show no red ring.

Further, there is another leak by Evan Blass about the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which suggests that the smartwatch will also be available in an Under Armour edition, that will be offered in black with either black or grey straps.

Besides that, from what we know so far the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 making it the first Samsung smartwatch to do so. It will also have advanced health-related features, including an ECG monitor and fall detection.

Further, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is believed to come with a minimum of 768 MB RAM, 4 GB storage, and powered by Samsung's own Exynos 9110 chip. There will be two primary sizes on offer consisting of a 40 mm option along with a 1.2-inch display, and a 44 mm option with a 1.4-mm display. Both displays will be Super AMOLED displays with a 360x360 resolution. The larger model will feature a 340 mAh battery, whereas the smaller variant will be fuelled by a 247 mAh battery.

