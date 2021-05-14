Friday, May 14, 2021Back to
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch Active 4 might not support blood sugar reading feature: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are likely to be available in both Bluetooth only and cellular (LTE) variants.


FP TrendingMay 14, 2021 18:27:45 IST

Samsung is soon going to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z series in another Galaxy Unpacked event. Alongside, the tech giant is also expected to launch its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 smart wearables. As per Money Today’s report, the upcoming watches are expected to run on Wear OS and are likely to be launched in August. The integration of Wear OS is one of the rare but strong strategy changes that Samsung has used the in-house developed Tizen OS for its wearables in the past years.

Galaxy Watch. Image: Samsung

The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in both Bluetooth only and cellular (LTE) variants as per the Galaxy Wearable app. Besides, they will no longer support non-invasive blood sugar level monitoring, contrary to the speculations. While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will have 42 mm and 46 mm dial size variants, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be available in 40 mm and 42 mm size variants.

Some details about the upcoming series had been revealed in the past by the Galaxy Wearable app, while the new set of information has been added to them. Presumably, Samsung might skip the Galaxy Watch Active 3 and rather go straight to the number 4 series because of the continuity's sake. 

