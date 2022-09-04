National Nutrition Week 2022: Why diet management for patients with diabetes and hypertension is critical

National Nutrition Week 2022: The diet for patients with diabetes should be rich in fibre coming from whole grains, sprouted pulses, and green leafy vegetables, as these are known to reduce insulin requirements

As India progresses towards becoming the epicentre of obesity and metabolic disorders, diseases like diabetes and hypertension which may need multi-disciplinary care are of increasing concern. All these metabolic diseases are a result of poor lifestyles which include dietary habits, physical activity, sleep, and stress management.

Diabetes is a disorder caused by a radical increase in blood sugar levels that happens due to the lack of a hormone called insulin, which is either less or completely absent in those with diabetes. The first line of treatment is lifestyle modification including diet control and regular exercise which helps in maintaining a healthy weight and increasing insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake by the body.

The diet for people living with diabetes should be well-balanced focusing on the type, quality, and quantity of each food group. Carbohydrates are of major importance as they directly lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels, hence more complex carbohydrates like whole grains, and millets, and less simple carbohydrates such as processed foods, ready-to-eat packets, bakery products, sweets, and desserts should be consumed. Complex carbohydrates are better than simple ones as they take longer to get digested and thus do not give a rapid sugar spike but rather a more steady release of glucose in the bloodstream over some time.

The diet for patients with diabetes should be rich in fibre coming from whole grains, sprouted pulses, and green leafy vegetables, as these are known to reduce insulin requirements. A good amount of protein coming from low-fat dairy sources or lean cuts of fish and chicken along with egg whites in appropriate portions is also recommended.

Maintaining proper hydration is advised. Apart from following these guidelines, the order of eating them is also of prime importance which is known as “ordered eating”. In general terms, people living with diabetes should begin their meals with a source of fiber and protein, which for example can be salad and curd/buttermilk/dal, and then follow it up with the carbohydrates in the diet. This helps avoid sugar spikes and keeps the blood sugar levels constant for a longer time.

People with diabetes should avoid juices and other sweetened beverages and should stick to eating one portion of fruit at a time with an exception of carb-rich fruits like banana, chickoo, mango, grapes, etc.

Hypertension is a condition in which the pressure that is exerted by the blood on the arteries and veins is higher than it should be. This could lead to severe health complications like heart disease and stroke. Hypertension when coupled with dyslipidemia, which is the derangement in lipid profile could worsen the problem. Apart from a healthy balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables, the amount and type of fats and salt are of primary importance in managing hypertension. The general fat intake should include more of MUFAs and omega 3 fatty acids and less of PUFAs, saturated fats, and no Trans fats. The sources of MUFAs would be olive oil, rice bran, groundnut oil, and mustard oil and of omega 3 fatty acids are fatty fishes, almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds. When we talk of the salt intake for hypertensive patients, the main thing to remember would be to avoid processed and fried foods like chips, chiwda, chakri, pickles, papad, etc. The overall salt intake should not exceed 5g per day. Finally, exercise is important to keep heart health in check.

The author is Chief Dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Views are personal.

