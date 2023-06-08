Mehul Reuben Das

The Samsung Galaxy F54 has made its debut in India with a price tag of just Rs 30,000. Offering a host of features, the Galaxy F54 boasts a large battery, a display with a high refresh rate, a mid-range Exynos chip, and support for fast charging.

The Galaxy F54 is a budget-friendly option priced under Rs 30,000 and offers all the essential specifications that one could think of for a device at this price point. The Galaxy F54 is specifically designed for users seeking an aesthetically pleasing smartphone with enhanced camera capabilities and improved performance.

We take a look at its specs, features, pricing and launch offers

Samsung Galaxy F54: Specifications and features

The new Samsung Galaxy F54 features a massive 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, utilizing an AMOLED panel and running at Full HD+ resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring durability against damage. However, it does not come with a pre-applied screen protector. The design of the rear camera is reminiscent of the flagship Galaxy S23 phone.

Powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 chipset, which also powers the recently launched Galaxy A34, this 5G phone operates on the latest Android 13 operating system right out of the box. Samsung guarantees 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security patches, which is an impressive commitment.

In terms of photography, the newly released Samsung Galaxy F54 incorporates a triple camera setup on the rear panel. It comprises a 108-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support for stabilized videos, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera sports a 32-megapixel sensor housed within a single circular cut-out.

Under the hood, a substantial 6,000mAh battery powers the device, ensuring over a day’s worth of usage. The phone supports 25W fast charging, although this falls slightly behind the offerings of other phones in the market. Notably, the handset does not come with a charger, requiring consumers to purchase one separately or utilize an existing one.

Additionally, the phone does not include a bundled case. It incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor rather than an in-display sensor, as seen in the Galaxy A54 smartphone. The Galaxy F54 features a single speaker at the bottom and does not provide basic IP rating support.

Samsung Galaxy F54: Pricing, availability and launch offers

In India, the Samsung Galaxy F54 is available for an effective price of Rs 27,999 for the 256GB storage variant. It’s important to note that this is an introductory launch price, and the retail price will be Rs 29,999. The phone will be open for pre-orders on Flipkart at 3:00 PM in a few hours, and it will soon be available for sale on the same platform. Additionally, it will be sold through select retail stores in India.