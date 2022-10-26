Wednesday, October 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

What is Samsung's Maintenance Mode? Read details

Any data or accounts created in Maintenance Mode are automatically deleted after the feature has been disabled


FP TrendingOct 26, 2022 17:34:42 IST

Samsung has introduced a new security feature to its Galaxy phones termed as the Maintenance Mode that arrives with the Android 13 update. The Maintenance Mode will let users create separate accounts on their phones to protect data.

What is Samsung's Maintenance Mode_ Read details

This feature is especially very helpful if an individual is sharing a device with someone else. The mode also keeps the data of users safe when their devices are sent for repairs. It lets a user create a separate account on devices running Android 13. These guest accounts provide access to some of the basic functionalities of the device such as pre-installed apps. It also keeps the primary data of the users safe, like photos, videos and sensitive data.

Apart from the flagship phones, the Maintenance Mode feature will also be available in other Galaxy smartphones eligible for the Android 13 update. The latest feature for the Galaxy devices blocks guest users from having access to Samsung apps that are installed from the Galaxy Store and other third-party apps. Also, any data or accounts created in Maintenance Mode are automatically deleted after the feature has been disabled.

How to enable or disable Maintenance Mode?

After the eligible Galaxy devices have been updated with Android 13, the Maintenance Mode feature will begin to appear in the battery and device care section of the settings menu. You will have to switch the “Turn” on the toggle to restart the phone in Maintenance Mode. Post restart, the device will automatically create a system log that will help the company’s repair staff diagnose the issues. Users can opt not to create a log depending on their preference.

Users are able to directly disable the Maintenance Mode from the notification panel. They will have to tap the notification appearing for the mode to restart their phones and continue normal operation.

The users are also required to give authentication through fingerprint or other biometrics to exit Maintenance Mode. This security measure stops pryers from accessing your sensitive data even post restarting the device.

Samsung is constantly introducing new ways to keep users safe. In 2021, Samsung launched Knox Vault, which isolates the most critical information from the rest of the device.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23’s specs have leaked online and it looks like the spec bump will be minimal this time

Oct 19, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23’s specs have leaked online and it looks like the spec bump will be minimal this time
Doctors have started ‘prescribing’ smartwatches to patients, thanks to their life-saving capabilities

Smartwatches

Doctors have started ‘prescribing’ smartwatches to patients, thanks to their life-saving capabilities

Oct 26, 2022

science

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022
For the first time, a black hole was caught

Black holes

For the first time, a black hole was caught "burping out" remnants of a star it devoured

Oct 14, 2022
NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022