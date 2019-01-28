tech2 News Staff

To take on the mid-segment smartphone market that the likes of Xiaomi rule in India right now, Samsung announced its plans to unveil its own M-series of phones. The company revealed that the M-series will be manufactured in India, and will also be launched India-first. And today, that is, 28 January, Samsung is scheduled to debut this new series of phones in India, with the launch of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Here is what we know about the smartphones and the series so far.

As of now, it is confirmed that the new M-series of phones will be exclusively sold on Amazon India and Samsung's own website. The smartphones are expected to launch at 6 pm IST. Further, the head of Samsung’s Indian mobile business, Asim Warsi also recently confirmed in a report that the M-series will be priced from less than Rs 10,000 to up to Rs 20,000, and will carry chunkier batteries and features such as quick charging.

While the official news on the phones is limited, rumours suggest that these smartphones will sport what they call the Infinity-V displays. Infinity-V is essentially a display with a notch that looks quite similar to the waterdrop notch, but it has more pronounced straight lines. A similar notch has been seen on the likes of OnePlus 6T, Realme 2 Pro and others.

Some reports also claim that the new M-series from Samsung would likely be replacing the mid-range Galaxy J-series and On-series smartphone lineup, while others suggest that the series could be priced higher than the company's Galaxy On series.

Besides that, here's a run through all the leaked specifications and other details of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M10 leaks

Last year, a new device with the model name SM-M105F (believed to be the Galaxy M10) surfaced on Geekbench, according to which, the purported Galaxy M10 may feature an Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The device will apparently run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The rumour also revealed that the new smartphone's Samsung Exynos 7885 chipset features an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A73 CPU cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and 6 Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.6 GHz, and a Mali G71 GPU.

In terms of optics, the chipset supports up to dual 16 MP + 16 MP cameras, which can be featured on either the front or the back. In addition to that, the report also pointed out that the smartphone could come with LTE, 802.11ac, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy M20 leaks

Coming to the Galaxy M20, the smartphone is rumoured to come with the Exynos 7885 mid-range SoC as well, but will be backed by 3 GB of RAM. It is said to have 32 GB internal storage. The report also claimed that the Galaxy M20 will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Other than the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, there have also been some rumours that point at a third phone under this series that may be launched today — the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30 leaks

Finally, there have been specification leaks about the Galaxy M30 as well, which is rumoured to feature the Exynos 7885 SoC as well, but with 4 GB of RAM, and Android Oreo 8.1 onboard. The phone will apparently come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants.

Besides the Galaxy M10, M20 and the M30, there are also rumours about the Galaxy M50, but there are little details about it, suggesting that its launch could be pushed to a later date.

