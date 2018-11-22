Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy M2 leaked Geekbench listing reveals 4 GB RAM, Exynos 7885 SoC

Galaxy M2 features an Exynos 7885 SoC chipset coupled with 3 GB of RAM. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 12:31 PM IST

A new device with the model name SM-M205F has surfaced online on Geekbench and it is most likely Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M series device, the Galaxy M2.

Samsung is apparently working on a couple of smartphones in the M series, which are expected to be priced higher than the company's Galaxy On series. A report from September did say that the Galaxy On-series could be renamed as Galaxy M, however.

Specifications revealed are very basic. According to the listing, the device features an Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The device is running Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy M2 listed on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

It also reveals that the new smartphone in the Glaaxy M series gets a single-core score of 1,319 points and a multi-core score of 4,074 points. From this, we can deduce that the chip is almost at par with smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Vivo X21 which feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660.

The Samsung Exynos 7885 chipset features an octa-core CPU which consists of a two Cortex-A73 CPU cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and 6 Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.6 GHz, and a Mali G71 GPU.

In terms of optics, the chipset provides an option for dual 16 MP + 16 MP cameras which can be featured on either the front or back. Coming to connectivity, the processor offers support for LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

