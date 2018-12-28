Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy M Series phones launching in Jan to feature the Infinity-V display

Infinity-V is essentially a display with a notch that looks quite similar to the waterdrop notch.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 15:12 PM IST

Samsung will be introducing the M-series next month in India with three new smartphones. The devices are likely to be called the Galaxy M10, M20 and M30.

New reports now suggest that the smartphones in the M-series will feature the "Infinity-V" display. Infinity-V is essentially a display with a notch that looks quite similar to the waterdrop or the dewdrop notch which we've seen in devices like the Vivo V11 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Oppo F9 among others. However, it has more pronounced straight lines.

Samsung Galaxy J8. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

Samsung Galaxy J8. Image: tech2

Besides the M10, M20 and the M30, there are rumours about the Galaxy M50, but we are not sure at the moment if it will be part of the launches that Samsung has in store next month.

As per the recent Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M30 will come with an Exynos 7885 SoC, 4 GB of RAM and Android Oreo 8.1 onboard. This shows that the M-series will be a budget lineup and will look to challenge Xiaomi. After debuting in India it is expected that Samsung will launch the devices in other markets as well.

Also, a model name SM-M205F was listed on Geekbench and it is most likely the Galaxy M series' M20. According to the listing, the device features an Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The device is expected to be running Android 8.1 Oreo.

It also reveals that the M20 gets a single-core score of 1,319 points and a multi-core score of 4,074 points. From this, we can deduce that the chip is almost at par with smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Vivo X21 which feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660.

In terms of optics, the Exynos 7885 SoC provides an option for dual 16 MP + 16 MP cameras which can be featured on either the front or back. Coming to connectivity, the processor offers support for LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The series is expected to be priced higher than the company's Galaxy On series.

