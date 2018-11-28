Wednesday, November 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy M10 leaked Geekbench listing reveals 3 GB RAM, Exynos 7885 SoC

Galaxy M10 features an Exynos 7885 SoC chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

tech2 News Staff Nov 28, 2018 16:10 PM IST

A new device with the model name SM-M105F has surfaced online on Geekbench and it is most likely Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M series device, the Galaxy M10.

Samsung is apparently working on a couple of smartphones in the M series, which are expected to be priced higher than the company's Galaxy On series. A report from September did say that the Galaxy On-series could be renamed as Galaxy M, however. The other device in the range is the Galaxy M2.

Specifications revealed are very basic. According to the listing, the device features an Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 3 GB of RAM. The device is running Android 8.1 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy M10 listed on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M10 listed on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

It also reveals that the new smartphone in the Galaxy M series gets a single-core score of 724 points and a multi-core score of 3,637 points.

The Samsung Exynos 7885 chipset features an octa-core CPU which consists of a two Cortex-A73 CPU cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and 6 Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.6 GHz, and a Mali G71 GPU.

In terms of optics, the chipset provides an option for dual 16 MP + 16 MP cameras which can be featured on either the front or back. Coming to connectivity, the processor offers support for LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Galaxy M2

Samsung Galaxy M2 leaked Geekbench listing reveals 4 GB RAM, Exynos 7885 SoC

Nov 22, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10's Infinity-O display reportedly goes into production

Nov 27, 2018

Android Pie

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ starts receiving One UI with Android 9 Pie beta

Nov 16, 2018

Galaxy F

Samsung's foldable Galaxy F smartphone could be priced at about $2,500

Nov 25, 2018

Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9 to launch in India on 20 November: Here's a look at all we know

Nov 19, 2018

Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch highlights: Price starts from Rs 36,990 for 6 GB RAM variant

Nov 20, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion reactor in Germany sets multiple records towards sustainable energy

Nov 28, 2018

Climate Change

Climate change could cause thrice as many powerful storms in some regions: Study

Nov 28, 2018

Pollution Control

Artificial rain to cut pollution in Delhi unlikely due to unfavourable weather

Nov 28, 2018

Gene editing

Genetics Summit waits for Chinese baby-editing researcher to take the stage

Nov 28, 2018