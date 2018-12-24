Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Back to
Samsung Galaxy M30 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 7885 chipset with 4 GB of RAM

The model number spotted is Samsung SM-M305F which is said to belong to the Galaxy M30.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 21:29 PM IST

Samsung seems to be introducing a new line-up of smartphones called Samsung Galaxy M. Till now, there have already been leaks on the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

Now a new leak spills out some information on the specs of the Galaxy M30.

The leaked specs are spotted on Geekbench which show the Galaxy M30 having the same processor as the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

The model number spotted is Samsung SM-M305F which is said to belong to the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30 listed on Geekbench. Image: Nashville Chatter

Samsung Galaxy M30 listed on Geekbench. Image: Nashville Chatter

According to the report in Nashville Chatter, the Geekbench listing shows the alleged Samsung Galaxy M30 to be powered by Exynos 7885 SoC with 4 GB of RAM.

The phone looks to be running on Android 8.1 Oreo. In the benchmark test, the SM-M305F is seen to score 1327 and 4197 in the single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests respectively.

According to GizmoChina, the phone might be offered to developing markets and also 64 GB and 128 GB storage versions.

As per previous rumours, the model name SM-M105F was supposed to be Galaxy M10 which was listed to sport an Exynos 7885 SoC coupled with 3 GB of RAM and the device was running Android 8.1 Oreo.

There were leaks about M20 as well which mentioned the phone will have the Exynos 7885 SoC, accompanied with 3 GB of RAM. Also, the report claimed that the Galaxy M20 will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery.

As per GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are expected to go official in the first quarter of 2019. No other details of the M30 have been outed yet.

