Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 15,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2020 14:15:04 IST

Redmi Note 9 Pro was launched in India in March at a starting price of Rs 12,999 which was later increased to 13,999. Redmi has now launched a 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant at a price of Rs 15,999. The new storage variant went on its first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

To bring you up to speed, Redmi will launch Redmi 9 on 4 August in India and it might go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that starts on 6 August. In addition to this, the company has launched Redmi Note 9 (Review) at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing, availability

The new 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. In addition to this, the smartphone comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant launched at Rs 15,999

Representational image of Redmi Note 9 Pro. tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour variant.

The smartphone will now go on sale on 6 August on Amazon and Mi.com.

(Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro)

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 atop.

 

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary shooter, 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, it uses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Fueling the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a massive 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

