After a month-long wait, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to resume its smartphone sale in India.

As per the company's latest tweet, Redmi Note 9 Pro that debuted in March this year, will go on sale today (5 May) at 12.00 pm.

In phase 3 of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the delivery of non-essential goods is now allowed in green and orange zones, reports PTI.

Xiaomi has also announced that it is now delivering its products to all the green and orange zones of the country. You can visit Mi.com to see the sale details of Xiaomi products.

Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing and sale offers

The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro will is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variant.

As for the sale offers, you can get a Rs 1,000 off if you make the purchase by ICICI Credit card from Amazon or Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 atop.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary shooter, 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, it uses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Fueling the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a massive 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

