Tuesday, May 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Xiaomi has also announced that it is now shipping its products in the green and orange zones.


tech2 News StaffMay 05, 2020 08:46:19 IST

After a month-long wait, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to resume its smartphone sale in India.

As per the company's latest tweet, Redmi Note 9 Pro that debuted in March this year, will go on sale today (5 May) at 12.00 pm.

In phase 3 of the lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the delivery of non-essential goods is now allowed in green and orange zones, reports PTI.

Xiaomi has also announced that it is now delivering its products to all the green and orange zones of the country. You can visit Mi.com to see the sale details of Xiaomi products.

(Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro VS Realme 6 VS Redmi Note 9 Pro Max VS Realme 6 Pro: A really close fight

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro pricing and sale offers

The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro will is available in Aurora Blue, Glacier White and Interstellar Black colour variant.

As for the sale offers, you can get a Rs 1,000 off if you make the purchase by ICICI Credit card from Amazon or Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 atop.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 48 MP primary shooter, 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Up front, it uses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Fueling the Redmi Note 9 Pro is a massive 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy

Apr 24, 2020
Xiaomi unveils 'Xiaomi Privacy Brand' logo, highlights focus on improving user privacy
Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures

Xiaomi

Xiaomi refutes report claiming that it records private user data without consent or employing adequate security measures

May 04, 2020
‘Incorrect and not true’: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain on allegations of collecting browsing data

Xiaomi

‘Incorrect and not true’: Xiaomi’s Manu Jain on allegations of collecting browsing data

May 04, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut in India on 8 May, might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 to debut in India on 8 May, might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset

May 04, 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera teased by Manu Jain, hints at higher pricing than previous models due to GST hike

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP camera teased by Manu Jain, hints at higher pricing than previous models due to GST hike

May 04, 2020
India smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1, but 10% decline in shipments expected in 2020

Indian smartphone market

India smartphone market grew by 4% in Q1, but 10% decline in shipments expected in 2020

Apr 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020