Nandini YadavMar 12, 2020 17:24:56 IST
At a virtual launch event today, Xiaomi launch two new smartphones in India today – Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both the smartphones come with features like Snapdragon 720G chipset, NavIC support, 5,020 mAh battery, 6.67-inch display, 16:9 screen to body ratio, and P2i dust and water resistance.
The primary difference between the two smartphones are the camera setup – Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 16 MP selfie camera, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP selfie camera up front – and fast charging support – Note 9 Pro Max supports 33 W fast charging (in-box), whereas the Note 9 Pro supports 18 W fast charging.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two RAM and storage variants:
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999
The Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage and RAM variants:
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 14,999
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 16,999
8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 18,999
The new Redmi Note 9 Pro series follows the launch of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro last week. The Realme smartphones are priced similarly and are the closest competitions to the Redmi phones.
Here's a closer look at how their specifications, features, and pricing compare:
|Redmi Note 9 Pro
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
|Realme 6
|Realme 6 Pro
|Display Size (inch)
|6.67
|6.67
|6.5
|6.6
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2400
|1080 x 2400
|1080 x 2400
|1080 x 2400
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|395
|395
|405
|399
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8
|165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8
|162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9
|163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9
|Weight (gm)
|209
|209
|191
|202
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 720G
|Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Snapdragon 720G
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver
|2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Adreno 618
|RAM
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Ruggedness
|-
|-
|-
|-
|On-Board Memory
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP f/1.8 wide +
8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth
|64 MP f/1.9 wide + 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth
|64 MP f/1.8 wide + 8 MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro+ 2 MP B/W f/2.4 depth
|64 MP f/1.8 wide + 12 MP f/2.5 telephoto, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Quad-camera
|Quad-camera
|Quad-camera
|Quad-camera
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|16 MP
|32 MP
|16 MP
|16 MP
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 10
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5
|5
|5
|5.1
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, side-mounted
|Yes, side-mounted
|Yes, side-mounted
|Yes, side-mounted
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|5,020
|5,020
|4,300
|4.300
|Fast charging
|Yes, 18 W
|Yes, 33 W
|Yes, 30 W
|Yes, 30 W
|Colors
|Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black
|Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black
|Comet Blue, Comet White
|Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange
|Prices in India
|Starts at Rs 12,999
|Start at Rs 14,999
|Starts at Rs 12,999
|Starts at Rs 16,999
The specifications of the new Redmi Note and Realme phones make it clear that the two companies are head-on with each other, trying to offer more features in a more affordable price tag. On paper, each of these phones are as good as each other, however, we will only know the ultimate best in the segment once we review them. Stay tuned...
