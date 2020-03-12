Nandini Yadav

At a virtual launch event today, Xiaomi launch two new smartphones in India today – Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Both the smartphones come with features like Snapdragon 720G chipset, NavIC support, 5,020 mAh battery, 6.67-inch display, 16:9 screen to body ratio, and P2i dust and water resistance.

The primary difference between the two smartphones are the camera setup – Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 16 MP selfie camera, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP selfie camera up front – and fast charging support – Note 9 Pro Max supports 33 W fast charging (in-box), whereas the Note 9 Pro supports 18 W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two RAM and storage variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 12,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 15,999

The Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage and RAM variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 14,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 16,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 18,999

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro series follows the launch of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro last week. The Realme smartphones are priced similarly and are the closest competitions to the Redmi phones.

Here's a closer look at how their specifications, features, and pricing compare:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro Display Size (inch) 6.67 6.67 6.5 6.6 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2400 Pixel Density (PPI) 395 395 405 399 Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 162.1 x 74.8 x 8.9 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 Weight (gm) 209 209 191 202 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G90T Snapdragon 720G CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver 2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver GPU Adreno 618 Adreno 618 Mali-G76 MC4 Adreno 618 RAM 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Ruggedness - - - - On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes Yes Yes Yes Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP f/1.8 wide +

8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth 64 MP f/1.9 wide + 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5 MP f/2.4 macro + 2 MP f/2.4 depth 64 MP f/1.8 wide + 8 MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro+ 2 MP B/W f/2.4 depth 64 MP f/1.8 wide + 12 MP f/2.5 telephoto, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP f/2.3 ultrawide + 2 MP f/2.4 macro Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Quad-camera Quad-camera Quad-camera Quad-camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 16 MP 32 MP 16 MP 16 MP Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes OS Version Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 Android 10 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NavIC Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5.1 NFC No No No No Infrared Yes Yes No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, side-mounted Yes, side-mounted Yes, side-mounted Yes, side-mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 5,020 5,020 4,300 4.300 Fast charging Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W Yes, 30 W Yes, 30 W Colors Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black Aurora Blue, Glacier White, Interstellar Black Comet Blue, Comet White Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange Prices in India Starts at Rs 12,999 Start at Rs 14,999 Starts at Rs 12,999 Starts at Rs 16,999

The specifications of the new Redmi Note and Realme phones make it clear that the two companies are head-on with each other, trying to offer more features in a more affordable price tag. On paper, each of these phones are as good as each other, however, we will only know the ultimate best in the segment once we review them. Stay tuned...

