tech2 News Staff

Realme is preparing to introduce the X2 Pro in India after it was released in the Chinese and European markets. The important features of the device include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, quad rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, 50 W Super VOOC fast charging technology, and 90 Hz Fluid Display. Realme claims that the device can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

Along with the X2 Pro, the company is also launching the Realme 5s. It packs a Snapdragon 665, quad rear camera with a 48 MP primary sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The devices are set to launch today in an event that begins at 12.30 pm.

Realme Pro X2 and Realme 5s launch: Where and how to watch

The launch event is at New Delhi but it will be livestreamed over Realme’s social accounts. It will be streamed on its official YouTube channel and probably on its Twitter account as well. Fans who have bought tickets to attend the event will be reportedly receiving goodies like the Realme Power Bank and the R-Pass that offers Rs 855 discount on purchasing the X2 Pro. A "Blind Order" sale was organised where users had to pay a deposit of Rs 1,000 that ensured they could buy the device in advance.

Realme X2 Pro pricing, availability

Realme X2 Pro was launched in the other markets in three storage variants and one special edition. The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at RMB 2,599 (Rs 25,990 approx.), 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you RMB 2,799 (Rs 27,990 approx) and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990).

The Realme X2 Pro Master edition is designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. It comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is priced at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990).

While Indian prices aren't out yet, the company had already confirmed that the devices will be sold on Flipkart and on the Realme online store.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.