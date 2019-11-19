tech2 News Staff

Realme will launch its two smartphones tomorrow — Realme 5s and Realme X2 Pro. It was revealed in a teaser on Flipkart that the launch event will begin tomorrow at 12:30 pm IST. Realme X2 Pro has already made its debut in Europe and China. However, in India, ahead of the official launch, Realme is hosting a "Blind order" sale for Realme X2 Pro.

In the Blind Order sale, you essentially place your order for the device before it actually goes on sale. You will have to pay Rs 1,000 as deposit on 18 or 19 November and then submit the rest of the amount on 20-21 November (after 12:30 pm) after the phone has launched. As per the website, the smartphones will start dispatching tomorrow (20 November).

In case after the launch you decide you do not want the device, you can also cancel the order from the "My Orders" category in the Menu and your Rs 1,000 deposit will be refunded.

However, if you do wish to participate in the Blind Order sale, here is how you can participate:

How to participate in Realme X2 Pro Blind Order sale

Step 1: Head to the Realme Website

Step 2: Tap on "Pay deposit now"

Step 3: On 20th - or 21st November, pay the rest of the amount

The smartphone will be dispatched only after the full payment is done.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Realme X2Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.