Realme X2 Pro with 64 MP camera launched in China at starting price of RMB 2,599

The newly launched Realme X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.


tech2 News StaffOct 15, 2019 11:52:58 IST

Realme has unveiled yet another 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme X2 Pro — in China today. Realme has also announced a Master Edition of the smartphone today. The Realme X2 Pro is part of the company's X series that includes Realme X and Realme XT (Review). Later today, at 1 pm IST, Realme is scheduled to also announce the phone in Europe, followed by a launch in India in December.

Realme X2 Pro pricing, availability

Realme X2 Pro comes in three storage variants and one special edition. The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at RMB 2,599 (Rs 25,990 approx.), 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you RMB 2,799 (Rs 27,990 approx) and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990).

Realme X2 Pro with 64 MP camera launched in China at starting price of RMB 2,599

Realme X2 Pro comes with an in display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X2 Pro Master edition pricing, availability

 

The Realme X2 Pro Master edition is designed by a Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. It comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is priced at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990).

The pre-booking of the smartphone will open on 18 October.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Realme X2Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.

 

