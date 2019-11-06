tech2 News Staff

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had already made it official that the X2 Pro was going to be launched in India on 20 November. Flipkart has now joined in by putting out a teaser for the upcoming launch of the phone in a microsite.

The microsite on Flipkart doesn’t explicitly mention the Realme X2 Pro or even the Realme XT 730G. Instead, it has posted a timeline to showcase the journey of Realme along with a few industry and business metrics. It’s clear that the phone will be available on Flipkart but it could also be available on Realme’s website.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Realme X2Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme X2 Pro pricing

The smartphone is now available for pre-order in Europe. As for the pricing, the smartphone is priced at €399 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, €449 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and €499 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

