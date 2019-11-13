tech2 News Staff

It was recently reported that Realme X2 Pro will be launched in India on 20 November. This was confirmed after the smartphone listed on Flipkart. As per the latest update, Realme will not just launch Realme X2 Pro, but will also unveil a Realme 5 (First impressions) and Realme 5 Pro (Review) variant — Realme 5s.

Flipkart has recently teased Realme 5s confirming that it will be launched in India on 20 November. This teaser has also confirmed that just like Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5s will also feature a quad-camera setup at the back with 48 MP primary sensor.

The Flipkart teaser suggests that Realme 5s will come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and it will come in a red colour option. As for the design, it will also feature diamond-design like Realme 5 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro will also be launched on the same day, and it has already launched in China and Europe earlier this month. As per the China specifications, Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Realme X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.