Wednesday, August 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, pricing, specifications

Realme X is only available in two colour variant—Polar white and Space blue.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2019 10:53:46 IST

If you are out there today thinking about buying a smartphone, today is a good day for you. If you are an Amazon Prime member, the Freedom Sale kicks off today, for Flipkart Plus users the National Shopping Days starts today as well. Vivo is launching the new Vivo S1 in India at 5.00 pm today, which will also be available for purchase after launch. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be going up on its first sale today. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled tonight in New York as well. However, if your heart is stuck on Realme X, it's your lucky day, because the smartphone will also be available for purchase starting 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme X to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, pricing, specifications

The back of the Realme X. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Realme X: Pricing and launch offers

Coming back to Realme X,  the base variant of the smartphone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 19,999. The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 20,999.

The smartphone is only available in two colour variant—Polar white and Space blue. The Master edition of the smartphone will be available in two design variants—onion and garlic and one storage variant of 8 GB + 128 GB, and it is priced at Rs 19,999.

Also, if you purchase Realme X on Flipkart via SBI credit card, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount.

Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Nokia 8.1

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme X

Realme X to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, price and specifications

Jul 31, 2019
Realme X to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, price and specifications
Realme X's next online sale is scheduled for 7 August: All you need to know

Realme X

Realme X's next online sale is scheduled for 7 August: All you need to know

Aug 04, 2019
Realme X to go on sale for the first time today: Price, launch offers, specifications

Realme

Realme X to go on sale for the first time today: Price, launch offers, specifications

Jul 24, 2019
Realme X, Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, pricing and specifications

Realme X

Realme X, Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12 pm: Offers, pricing and specifications

Aug 02, 2019
Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy A50: A mid-range face-off

Realme X

Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy A50: A mid-range face-off

Jul 24, 2019
Realme X kicks off its offline sale in India following the online sale

Realme

Realme X kicks off its offline sale in India following the online sale

Aug 03, 2019

science

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019