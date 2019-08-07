tech2 News Staff

If you are out there today thinking about buying a smartphone, today is a good day for you. If you are an Amazon Prime member, the Freedom Sale kicks off today, for Flipkart Plus users the National Shopping Days starts today as well. Vivo is launching the new Vivo S1 in India at 5.00 pm today, which will also be available for purchase after launch. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be going up on its first sale today. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled tonight in New York as well. However, if your heart is stuck on Realme X, it's your lucky day, because the smartphone will also be available for purchase starting 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme X: Pricing and launch offers

Coming back to Realme X, the base variant of the smartphone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage will cost you Rs 19,999. The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 20,999.

The smartphone is only available in two colour variant—Polar white and Space blue. The Master edition of the smartphone will be available in two design variants—onion and garlic and one storage variant of 8 GB + 128 GB, and it is priced at Rs 19,999.

Also, if you purchase Realme X on Flipkart via SBI credit card, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount.

Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Nokia 8.1

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

