tech2 News Staff

Vivo is all set to debut its Vivo S1 smartphone in India today. It was launched in China last month followed by Indonesia and now India. Vivo S1 is expected to be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. It was launched in Indonesia at IDR 35,99,000 (Rs 17,700 approx).

There were a few key differences between the global and the Indonesia variant of the device. The differences were with respect to the battery, processor, and display.

Vivo S1: Where to catch the live updates

The Vivo S1 launch event will begin today at 5.00 pm and users can tune in to the YouTube channel of the brand to catch all the live updates. This live streaming will also be available on the company's Twitter and Facebook page.

Last week, the smartphone was reportedly available for pre-booking at offline stores and it will go on sale online today itself after the launch.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

Given that Vivo launches similar variants in India as it did in Indonesia, the smartphone will feature a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with a 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is the only variant in which the device is available.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB-OTG, Micro USB, and GPS along with dual 4G VoLTE connectivity options. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

