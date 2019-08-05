Monday, August 05, 2019Back to
Huawei Y9 Prime is now open for pre-booking, sale to start on 7 August

Huawei Prime Y9 runs on octa-core Kirin 710F chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz and is priced at Rs 15,990.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2019 17:47:54 IST

Huawei recently launched its latest smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone is now available for pre-booking at major retail stores like Croma, Poorvika and so on.

Huawei Y9 Prime price, pre-booking and sale offers

Huawei Y9 Prime comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 15,990. It is available in two colour options — Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. The smartphone comes in only one storage variant— 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Buyers opting for pre-booking will also get Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15,000 mAh power bank worth Rs 4,598 free of cost.

(Also read: Huawei reportedly testing a smartphone with Hongmeng OS, may launch by year-end)

Huawei Y9 Prime is now open for pre-booking, sale to start on 7 August

Huawei Y9 Prime.

For Amazon Prime members, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting 7 August, and for all other users, the phone will be available starting 8 August at 12.00 am.

As for launch offers, Amazon is offering six months No-Cost EMI and an instant cashback of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay. In addition to this, there is an exchange offer up to Rs 1,500 and an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI bank cards.

You can also get a cashback of Rs 2,200 and 125 GB Additional 4G data if you recharge Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 with Rs 198 or Rs 299 place. This cashback can only be redeemed in the form of vouchers which can be used to recharge your phone by using the MyJio app.

Huawei Y9 Prime specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime comes with a 6.59-inch Full View display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on an octa-core Kirin 710F chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of the camera, this smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera sensors. On the front, it features a pop-up selfie camera of 16 MP.

Huawei Y9 Prime packs with a whopping 4,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. It comes with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It also houses a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device.

