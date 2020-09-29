Tuesday, September 29, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Realme Narzo 10 is powered by Helio G80 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 10:41:39 IST

The Realme Narzo series that includes Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A finally debuted in India in May. Today, the higher variant of the series―Narzo 10―will be available for purchase. The smartphone's sale will kick off at 12 pm on Flipkart. The Realme Narzo 10 comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM, and it is powered by Helio G80 chipset. The highlight of the smartphone, however, is its 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme Narzo 10 pricing, sale

Realme Narzo 10 comes in a 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will cost you Rs 11,999. It will be available in two colour variants: That Green and That White.

Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: All you need to know

Narzo 10

The sale will commence at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by Helio G80 chipset. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, it features a quad-camera setup at the back that has a 48 MP primary lens, a portrait lens, a macro lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it features a 16 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

