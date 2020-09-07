FP Trending

At the IFA 2020 last week, Realme held its 2020 Brand Conference, where it looked back at its two-year journey and shared the upcoming brand strategy and product planning.

Realme announced that in 2020 Q4, Realme plans to launch its first 55-inch TV with wide color gamut, wireless and TWS ANC earphone to popularise ANC tech, medium and high-end smartphones, and smart camera as well as smart bulb. The company also confirmed that it will launch the Realme Narzo 20 series in India in the coming months.

One of the biggest takeaways from the event was the announcement that Madhav Sheth was elevated from CEO of Realme India to be Vice President of Realme, and CEO of Realme India and Europe to pursue fast growth in Europe.

Speaking at the event, Sheth said, “It is a great challenge and also a new beginning for me to be responsible for both the Europe and India market. Realme is committed to building a ‘One Europe’ strategy. We will focus on Germany as our new European headquarter and aim to be among the TOP 5 in Europe in 2021.”

As per a press statement, the brand revealed that in the last two years it has launched a full-set of product portfolio that is designed for the young at a more affordable price.

Revealing its plan for 4G devices, Realme said that its 3 product ranges will meet different demands for a different audience.

These include the Realme C Series which focuses on mega display and powerful battery for all-round entertainment and high-end quality. Then there is the Realme Number Series which is best for flash charging and imaging, and is lighter and thinner.

The brand mentioned that on 3 September, it launched the Realme 7 series in India with the 2nd Gen 64 MP Quad Camera and SuperDart charge under the Number Series.

And finally, there is the Realme Narzo Series which is customised for those who love to play games.

Realme also announced that since 2020, it is positioned to be a populariser of 5G and has launched a number of 5G smartphones. The brand expressed its interest in upgrading 5G product planning and making 5G deployment globally in the coming 2 to 3 years.

Realme said that the devices it launched to achieve the feat include the Realme V Series to solve low battery anxiety in the 5G era with flash charging and mega battery. T

The smartphone manufacturer also revealed that it has focused on the “1+4+N” product strategy to launch over 50 AIoT products in 2020 and 100 in 2021 to make AIoT a part of everyday life and affordable.