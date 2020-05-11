tech2 News Staff

Realme has been going back-and-forth with the launch of its much-hyped Narzo gaming smartphone series that includes Narzo 10, Narzo 10A. The delay has been caused due to ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in the country. This time around, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed it on Twitter that they are finally going to launch the Narzo series on 11 May (today) at 12.30 pm IST.

Earlier it was scheduled for 21 April but it was postponed because of the lockdown extension.

Have you experienced real power?

Introducing #realmeNarzo10A with 5000mAh Battery and Triple Rear Camera, to #FeelThePower- so much, that you will blink twice to believe it is for real!

Watch the launch online tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels.https://t.co/nF4YzbHOs0 pic.twitter.com/SZ3YUyTq35 — realme (@realmemobiles) May 10, 2020

Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 12.30 pm today and you can visit the social media channels of Realme to catch the live updates. The livestream video has been embedded below.

Narzo 10, 10A expected specifications

The two smartphones were recently teased on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to this, it has also been revealed that the two smartphones will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones are said to feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the official teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to a previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma recently also hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.

