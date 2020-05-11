Monday, May 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A scheduled to launch today at 12.30 pm IST: How and where you can watch it live

Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2020 08:33:50 IST

Realme has been going back-and-forth with the launch of its much-hyped Narzo gaming smartphone series that includes Narzo 10, Narzo 10A. The delay has been caused due to ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in the country. This time around, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed it on Twitter that they are finally going to launch the Narzo series on 11 May (today) at 12.30 pm IST.

Earlier it was scheduled for 21 April but it was postponed because of the lockdown extension.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A scheduled to launch today at 12.30 pm IST: How and where you can watch it live

Image: Realme

Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 12.30 pm today and you can visit the social media channels of Realme to catch the live updates. The livestream video has been embedded below.

Narzo 10, 10A expected specifications

The two smartphones were recently teased on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to this, it has also been revealed that the two smartphones will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones are said to feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the official teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to a previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma recently also hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme PaySa

Realme PaySa to soon get UPI-based payment transfer support, company CEO confirms

Apr 29, 2020
Realme PaySa to soon get UPI-based payment transfer support, company CEO confirms
Realme X50m 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset and two selfie cameras launched

Realme X50m 5G

Realme X50m 5G with Snapdragon 765G chipset and two selfie cameras launched

Apr 27, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020