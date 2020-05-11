Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

After being rescheduled twice, Realme Narzo series is finally launching in India today.

At 12.30 pm today, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth will be unveiling the first gaming smartphone series by the company.

At today's launch, Realme will reveal two smartphones under the series – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

The launch event will be live streamed on Realme's social media platforms. The YouTube live cast video for the event is also embedded below.

Narzo 10, 10A: What to expect?

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A were recently teased on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

In addition to this, teasers have also revealed that the two smartphones will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones are said to feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the official teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to a previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma recently also hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.