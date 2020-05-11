Monday, May 11, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 10 series launch LIVE Updates: Expected to feature quad-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

tech2 News StaffMay 11, 2020 11:53:04 IST

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A were recently teased to house a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 5,000 mAh battery

    It also supports reverse charging, though it will need an OTG cable – basically it will work like a power bank.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

    It features Mali G52 GPU.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 10A comes in two colour variants

    It has a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Sheth answers the questions we have all been asking: "What is Narzo"?

    Well he didn't exactly answer what the word 'Narzo' means, but he says that Realme Narzo will be a series in its own and will have budget and flagship smartphones under the banner. We are sensing it will be similar to how Xiaomi launched the Poco series.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    ...And it has started! 

    Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is here to reveal the new Narzo series.

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will reportedly be powered by Helio chipsets

    A recent report claimed that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A will likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around Rs 10,000. 

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Realme Narzo series: What we know so far!

    From what Realme has teased itself so far, the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a single speaker, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    It has also been teased that the smartphones will feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

    Another teaser showed the phones with a waterdrop notch.

  • 11:59 (IST)

    Welcome to the live blog!

    After being postponed twice, Realme's much-talked-about Narzo gaming smartphone series is finally launching today. Stay tuned for bumper-to-bumper updates from the launch event...

    via GIPHY

After being rescheduled twice, Realme Narzo series is finally launching in India today.

At 12.30 pm today, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth will be unveiling the first gaming smartphone series by the company.

Realme Narzo 10 series launch LIVE Updates: Expected to feature quad-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

Narzo smartphone series. Image: Flipkart

At today's launch, Realme will reveal two smartphones under the series – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

The launch event will be live streamed on Realme's social media platforms. The YouTube live cast video for the event is also embedded below.

Narzo 10, 10A: What to expect?

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A were recently teased on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

In addition to this, teasers have also revealed that the two smartphones will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones are said to feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the official teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to a previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma recently also hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.



