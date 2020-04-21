Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A's India launch postponed until further notice: All you need to know

Narzo 10 will reportedly sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A might feature a quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2020 11:19:43 IST

Realme was scheduled to debut its new gaming smartphone series, Narzo, — which will include Narzo 10, Narzo 10A — today (21 April) via an online event. However, the company has had to postpone the event until further notice.

This comes after an announcement by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, according to which, delivery of non-essential goods that includes mobile phones – which was supposed to restart this week – will remain suspended till at least 3 May.

This announcement forced Realme to reconsider the launch of the new Narzo series and postpone it for the time being.

Realme announced it on Twitter that the launch is postponed until further notice.

Realme is yet to announce a new launch date for the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones.

The company was also planning to resume the sale of its other smartphones from 20 April but that has also been kept on hold as per the new notice.

Narzo 10, 10A expected specifications

The two smartphones have also appeared on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to this, it is also revealed that they will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones of the series will feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to a previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma recently also hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.

