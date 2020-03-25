tech2 News Staff

Realme's upcoming Narzo smartphone series was scheduled to debut in India tomorrow (26 March) but because of the 21-days nationwide lockdown, it has been delayed. No revised date has been announced yet.

The new Narzo series will include Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

As per a tweet by Realme India head, Madhav Sheth, the launch of the Narzo series is postponed until further notice. All upcoming launches are suspended.

With respect to the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, we have decided to suspend all upcoming launches including #realmeNarzo series. Time for us to focus on our family & ourselves. Stay at home, stay safe & cooperate with local authorities. pic.twitter.com/4FmdanvgHL — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 25, 2020

The two smartphones have also appeared on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to this, it is also revealed that they will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones of the series will feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to the previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.