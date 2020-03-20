Friday, March 20, 2020Back to
Realme to launch new Narzo 10, 10A smartphones in India on 26 March

The two Narzo series smartphones are likely to be priced around Rs 10k and the series is aimed at Indian youth.


tech2 News StaffMar 20, 2020 14:10:24 IST

Realme has announced a new series of smartphones it is preparing to launch next week — Narzo 10 and 10A. The launch is going to be online-only and is scheduled for 26 March at 12.30 pm.

As per the tweet, where Realme made the new series official, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. A per an official teaser, the two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

Realme to launch new Narzo 10, 10A smartphones in India on 26 March

Realme.

Reportedly, the Narzo series is expected to compete with POCO and Redmi brands.

Narzo poster. Image: 91 Mobiles

Narzo poster. Image: 91 Mobiles

A tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both the smartphones might be priced around 10k.

