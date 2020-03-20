tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced a new series of smartphones it is preparing to launch next week — Narzo 10 and 10A. The launch is going to be online-only and is scheduled for 26 March at 12.30 pm.

As per the tweet, where Realme made the new series official, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. A per an official teaser, the two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

Reportedly, the Narzo series is expected to compete with POCO and Redmi brands.

A tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both the smartphones might be priced around 10k.

