tech2 News Staff

Realme was originally scheduled to launch its gaming-centric Narzo smartphones – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A – on 26 March, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, it was postponed. Realme has now announced that it will launch the Narzo series on 21 April in India.

Realme has already revealed several details about the smartphones including their battery, design and colour variants. The smartphones were also teased on Flipkart which revealed that the series will sell exclusively on the platform.

As per the company, viewers will be able to see a pre-recorded video for the launch. The event will start at 12.30 pm on 21 April and to catch the live updates, you can visit Realme's YouTube page or watch the event on the video embedded below.

Changing the definition of bold and the unique, #realmeNarzo10 and #realmeNarzo10A are all set to be unveiled!

Watch the launch video online at 12:30 PM, 21st April on our official channels. https://t.co/Oe2ajoK9up pic.twitter.com/oTvSYGvMyF — realme (@realmemobiles) April 17, 2020



Narzo 10, 10A expected specifications

The two smartphones have also appeared on Flipkart. The teaser reveals that the smartphones will house a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In addition to this, it is also revealed that they will come with a single speaker and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphones of the series will feature a 6.5-inch large display and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the teaser, the smartphone might come with a waterdrop notch.

According to a previous report, the Narzo 10 will sport triple rear camera setup and Narzo 10A will feature a quad rear camera setup. The two smartphones will come in blue and green colour options.

A tipster Mukul Sharma recently also hinted on twitter that Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are likely to be powered by Mediatek Helio G70 and G80 processors respectively. It is expected that both smartphones might be priced around 10k.

