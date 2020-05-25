Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
Realme India launch LIVE: Realme TV, Watch, Buds Air Neo and PowerBank 2 expected

tech2 News StaffMay 25, 2020 11:49:56 IST

Realme has confirmed that it will launch a 10,000 mAh power bank at the event today.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Realme India launch event LIVE: Where to watch the live stream?

    The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. You can either follow our live blog or watch the live stream video embedded below. 

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Realme Powerbank 2: What to expect?

    Realme has also confirmed that, at today's launch event, it will also be launching a 10,000 mAh power bank called Realme Powerbank 2. 

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Realme Buds Air Neo: What to expect?

    At the launch event today, Realme will also be launching the successors of the TWS Buds Air earphones that were launched in India in 2019. 

    As per teasers by Realme, the new earphones – Buds Air Neo – will come in three colour options that include green, red, and white. 

    Realme has also revealed that the Buds Air Neo will come with 13 mm large dynamic bass boost driver, 17 hours playback, super-low latency, and instant auto-correction feature.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Realme Watch: What to expect?

    From what we know so far, the Realme Watch will feature a very similar design to the Apple Watch. It will sport a 1.4-inch touchscreen display and a button on the right, similar to Apple Watch's digital crown. The smartwatch will apparently come with a black body and different straps with options in blue, red, and green.

    Realme also revealed that, at the launch today, the watch will be unveiled with a Classic Strap, however, a 'Fashion Strap' will also be made available eventually.

    The smartwatch is expected to come with personalised watch faces. The Realme website shows the battery level, heart rate, step count, calorie count, temperature, and the usual time, date and day. 

    Realme has also confirmed that the watch will come with "intelligent" activity tracker that will be compatible with 14 sports modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning. The watch has also been teased to sport a 24/7 health assistant that will track heart rate in real-time. It will also have a blood oxygen level monitor. The device will also have smart notifications and will show incoming calls that can be accepted or rejected through it.

  • 12:00 (IST)

    Realme Smart TV: What to expect?

    Realme teasers have revealed that the company's first-ever smart TV will come with a bezel-less design. The device will also offer Chroma Boost Picture Engine for picture processing and up to 400 nits of brightness.

    Realme TV has also been teased to feature a four-speaker system with an output of 24W and an assist for Dolby Audio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, which comes with a Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 GP3 GPU.

    Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the Realme TV will run on the Android TV platform and will have higher wattage speakers.

    A leak also suggested that the TV may have a display dimension of 43-inches and is expected to sport 4K resolution.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    Welcome to the Realme launch event live blog!
    Realme will be launching a new smart TV, a smartwatch, the Buds Air Neo, and PowerBank 2 at the event today. The launch will kick off at 12.30 pm. Stay tuned for the tiniest of the details from the event!

Realme is scheduled to host a launch event at 12.30 pm today (25 May), where the company will unveil its first-ever smart TV and smartwatch. Along with the two, Realme has also already teased that at the event today, it will also launch the Realme Buds Air Neo and the PowerBank 2.

Realme India launch LIVE: Realme TV, Watch, Buds Air Neo and PowerBank 2 expected

Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme India launch: How to watch the live stream

The event will kick off at 12.30 pm. The live stream video is embedded below.

As Realme usually does ahead of its product launches, in the days leading up to the launch event today, the company has revealed a bunch of details about all the products and devices that are to be unveiled today. Putting together the official information revealed by Realme and a few leaks and speculation here and there, here's what we expect from Realme's new smart TV, smartwatch, TWS earphones, and powerbank:

Realme TV: What to expect

The new TV will come with a bezel-less design, which means it features thin borders around the screen so that it offers maximum screen size. The device will also offer Chroma Boost Picture Engine for picture processing and up to 400 nits of brightness.

Realme TV will feature a four-speaker system with an output of 24W and an assist for Dolby Audio. It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor, which comes with a Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 GP3 GPU.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth too teased that the Realme TV will run on the Android TV platform and will have higher wattage speakers.

According to a previous report, the TV may have a display dimension of 43-inches and it is expected to be a 4K TV.

Realme smartwatch: What to expect

As per Realme's website, the smartwatch will sport a 1.4-inch large colour touchscreen and a button on the right. The body of the watch will be black in colour, and straps of the watch will be available in three colour options - blue, red, and green.

When launched, Realme smartwatch will come with a Classic Strap. However, the Realme website has confirmed that a 'Fashion Strap' will also be made available soon.

The smartwatch is expected to come with personalised watch faces. The Realme website shows the battery level, heart rate, step count, calorie count, temperature, and the usual time, date and day.

As per the Realme website, the smartwatch will come with "intelligent" activity tracker that will be compatible with 14 sports modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.

Realme smartwatch will come with a 24/7 health assistant that will track heart rate in real-time. It also has blood oxygen level monitor. The device will also have smart notifications and will show incoming calls that can be accepted or rejected through it.

It will also inform about notification on WhatsApp, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Gmail, SMS, Instagram and others. The smartwatch will also give reminders for drinking water.

Realme Buds Air Neo: What to expect

The earbuds will come in three colour options that include green, red and white. These earbuds are expected to be the successor of Realme Buds Air that debuted last year at a starting price of Rs 3,999.

The Realme Buds Air Neo will come with 13 mm large dynamic bass boost driver, 17 hours playback, super-low latency and instant autocorrection feature.

Realme Powerbank 2: What to expect

Yesterday, the company announced it on Twitter that it will also unveil a 10,000 mAh battery bank called Realme Powerbank 2 at the event. The image teased confirmed that the powerbank will come in a black colour option.

To recall, Realme has recently launched its gaming-centric smartphones Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A in India at Rs 11,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.



