Realme Buds Air to go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart, priced at Rs 3,999

Realme Buds Air is available in three colour options — yellow, black and white.


tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2019 11:40:38 IST

Realme launched its wireless AirPods-lookalike earbuds last week at a price of Rs 3,999. These earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 and the Realme Paysa, Realme's financial services app.

The company claims that the Realme Buds Air can last up to 17 hours with a single full charge.

Realme Buds Air pricing, availability

The Realme Buds Air is priced at Rs 3,999, and available in three different colours — yellow, black and white. The sale will begin at 12 pm today at Flipkart. Apart from this, you can also purchase the Realme Buds Air from the company's website.

(Also read: Realme X2 first impressions: A scaled-down x2 pro at a competitive price)

Realme Buds Air specifications and features

Realme Buds Air comes with wireless charging support and can be charged 10W Qi wireless charger.

They support touch controls and you can just double-tap to play/pause the music. It also comes with a noise cancellation feature, and a dedicated 'gaming mode'. The Buds Air enters gaming mode by just touching both the buds simultaneously for two seconds.
The Buds Air uses Google's fast pair technology on Android, and connects seamlessly. Much like Apple's AirPods, the Realme Buds Air, too, needs to be connected to a smartphone just once, and pairs with it every time after automatically.

