Realme has confirmed that it will launch Realme Watch and Realme TV in India on 25 May at 12.30 pm. This will be the company's first Smart TV and a smartwatch.

Realme has teased the arrival of its smartwatch on Twitter. The company put out a short clip to drop a hint about the Realme Watch.

The Realme Watch teaser video shows the smartwatch will have a square-shaped display with curved corners.

With our aim to be the most loved Tech Lifestyle brand, it's now time for us to #LeapToNext!

Realme India chief executive Madhav Sheth has also shared the teaser of the watch on the micro-blogging site.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Are you ready to join our journey in becoming India’s Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle Brand? Our next AIoT products are on the way? RT to show your excitement.”

Sheth’s tweet provides a hint that the smartwatch may be launched in India soon.

Gizmochina reported leaked renders of Realme Watch, where they said the device may have a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen display supporting a 320 x 320 pixel resolution. The watch is expected to have an IP68 rated dustproof and waterproof body. It could feature a physical lock/unlock button, which may be used in navigating across its different functions.

It may be equipped with a 160 mAh battery that could last for up to seven days. It could also offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring on a single charge.



The tech website says that Realme Watch will not support GPS but will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

In March, The company unveiled the Realme Band in India. It comes with a real-time heart rate monitor, Cricket mode, and five personalised dial faces. The fitness band is available at Rs 1,499 in India.

The device features a 0.96-inch colour TFT LCD display with a resolution of 80 x 160 pixels. Equipped with a 90 mAh battery that can last up to nine days, the band features smart notifications that support Facebook, Gmail, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok and more. It also offers weather forecasts, an alarm reminder, a call reminder and automatic brightness adjustment at night.

A MySmartPrice report revealed the live packaging images of the Realme TV suggesting that it will come with a 43-inch screen. The report also suggested that the Realme TV might come with Netflix support, Android TV OS and Google Assistant.