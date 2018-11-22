tech2 News Staff

Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8150 has been in the rumour mill for quite a while now. Apple's A12 Bionic and Huawei's Kirin 980 have been launched already, and now it's supposed to be Qualcomm's turn.

According to a new leak by Ice Universe, the launch of the so-called Snapdragon 8150 isn't far now. The leak reveals the chipset will be unveiled on 4 December in Hawaii during the Qualcomm Technology Summit. Given that Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 845 last year at the same venue, this isn't really big news. What is interesting is that this leak also appears to confirm the fact that Qualcomm's new chip will be called the 8150 and not the 855.

Qualcomm will release the Snapdragon 8150 processor in Hawaii on December 4th. pic.twitter.com/Ny93ADY1Rz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 21, 2018

As per a report in Wccftech, the event is also expected to spill details about Qualcomm's 5G modems.

The chipset is expected to be an octa-core unit, but with a different configuration of cores. Traditionally, Qualcomm has offered 4x high performance cores and 4x high-efficiency cores. The report states that this time we'll see 2x very high performance Kryo Gold Plus cores clocked at 3.0 GHz, 2x Kryo Gold cores and 4x high-efficiency Kryo Silver cores.

According to a report in GizmoChina, the core structure would be somewhat different, with one large core clocked at 2.84 GHz, three medium cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, and four small efficiency cores clocked at 1.78 GHz. Come December, we will know for sure.

The GPU inside is believed to be the Adreno 640 which is said to be 20 percent better than the previous version.

There have been a lot of rumours about the processing of the Snapdragon 8150 chipset. The chipset has been spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 362,292 points and is the first chipset powering an Android platform to earn more than 360,000 points. For comparison, the newest iPhones score around 309,000.

The chip was also recently spotted on Geekbench which logged a score of 3,281 in the single-core test and 11,023 in the multi-core test, which is very good.

Snapdragon 8150 is also rumoured to be manufactured on the newest 7 nm process by TSMC and its size is expected to be 12.4 x 12.4 mm. The Kirin 980 and Apple's A12 Bionic are built on the same process.

The chip is expected to power a lot of phones in the coming year, including devices like the Xiaomi Mi 9, Galaxy Note 10, the upcoming OnePlus and also the Samsung Galaxy S10.