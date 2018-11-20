Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Upcoming OnePlus 5G phone expected to cost $100 more than the OnePlus 6T: Report

This OnePlus phone will be using the Snapdragon 8150 chipset which has the 5G X50 modem.

tech2 News Staff Nov 20, 2018 11:30 AM IST

The rising chipset prices and cost of making smartphones have propelled the price of latest OnePlus devices to resemble that of high-end flagship from Samsung or LG.

Now a report has emerged that the next OnePlus smartphone supporting 5G will cost nearly $100 more than the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T.

To clarify, OnePlus had confirmed at the recent 4G/5G summit that the OnePlus 7 will not be the 5G OnePlus smartphone but instead, we shall see a new OnePlus device in early 2019 with 5G. This will be a completely new series of smartphones from OnePlus and we haven't the foggiest idea what OnePlus will be calling it. The report from Fudzilla has said that this new 5G supporting OnePlus smartphone will be $100 more than the 6T bringing the price to $649.

We do know, however, that this phone will be using the Snapdragon 8150 chipset which has the 5G X50 modem. Quite likely this will be a more premium offering from OnePlus to compete intensely with the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Google.

The OnePlus 7 will likely be the successor of the OnePlus 6T and should be launched at a relatively lower price point than this new OnePlus device, since it will only have 4G capability.

The OnePlus 6T, currently starting at Rs 37,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, has a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and sport a redesigned display with a smaller notch. The single biggest addition to the OnePlus 6T is the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a physical fingerprint scanner on the back.

