tech2 News Staff

The Snapdragon 8150 chipset from Qualcomm has not been officially announced as of now, but benchmark scores are already showing that it is leaving its competition far behind.

The latest involves AI processing power and the scores show that Qualcomm could likely be claiming top spot again in the Android world.

As per the test results of the Snapdragon 8150 developer platform on AI-benchmark, the chipset showed a score of 22082 which is near twice the performance of the previous year's Snapdragon 845 chipset. The latest from Huawei's stable, which is the Kirin 980 features a score of 12026 which is even lower than the SD 845's score, let alone its comparison to the SD 8150.

The upcoming chipset from MediaTek, the Helio P80 is the only one which even comes close to the SD 8150 platform in terms of AI benchmarks. This is nearly triple the score of what the MediaTek P60 has.

However, we must here question the authenticity of the tests as the OnePlus 6 scores are shown to be way higher than the Pixel 3 score even though the latter has a dedicated AI core. Even so, we have earlier seen the SD 8150 smoke its competition in terms of the performance benchmarks so we can assume the same to be true for AI processing benchmarks. Of course, it's still early days and we need to wait for the final production units of phones sporting the SD 8150 to completely believe the claims.